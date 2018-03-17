Daily News - March 17, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, Game 69 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHICAGO -- The Cavaliers (39-29) finish this season-long, six-game road trip Saturday against the Chicago Bulls (24-44).

When: 8 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Ohio

Kyle Korver to miss Bulls game on his 37th birthday

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHICAGO -- Kyle Korver is not going to play against the Bulls Saturday because of a personal matter.

Not only does it mean the Cavs will miss Korver on his 37th birthday -- Korver left the team Friday to deal with a family issue -- but they will be severely shorthanded. Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr., Tristan Thompson, Cedi Osman, and Kevin Love are all out with injuries.

The Cavs have canceled shootaround for Saturday morning, so there is no telling who coach Tyronn Lue will start until everyone gathers at United Center around 5 p.m. local time.

Should the Cavaliers draft Trae Young if they're going to lose LeBron James? 'Hey, Joe!'

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHICAGO -- Do you have a Cavs question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Joe? Submit it here or tweet @joevardon.

Hey, Dude: You're right, Ante Zizic logged just six minutes against the Blazers Friday despite being the Cavs' only available big man. And, yes, as you may imagine, Cleveland was pounded on the glass 50-34 and allowed 13 offensive rebounds. Coach Tyronn Lue gave a reasonable explanation for this, though. He said he tried Zizic in the first quarter, but the Blazers, namely CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard, exploited him by blowing past him as he tried to blitz on pick and rolls. Lue said, in essence, he chose defense over rebounding. You may counter that allowing 13 offensive rebounds is bad defense. He'd come back with the fact that the Zizic-less lineup he used in the second half cut a 15-point deficit down to three points with less than three minutes left. You'd say, yeah, well, it wouldn't have been 15 points if Zizic was out there getting boards. And he'd say "nuh-uh" and that would be that.

Hey, Freider: I've been on the Trae Young bandwagon for months, a wagon that's got more room on it now. Young's Oklahoma Sooners lost their first NCAA tournament game and went 2-9 in their last 10 games. Young's 3-point percentage is down to .361. But he's still the NCAA's leading scorer at 27.4 ppg and he had virtually no help on the Sooners. He was a one-man show. The Cavs have been a mess at point guard all season and, if in fact LeBron James is moving on, the idea of fitting a potentially dynamic scorer who also distributes the ball (he averaged 8.8 assists) sounds pretty good to me. What if he's the next Steph Curry? Or close? By the way, he might be a great pick if James decides to stay with the Cavs. Consider what James said about him earlier this season -- "What he's doing right now is very special. He's a very special player. Can add a lot to any team if he decides to come out and come into the draft." I'm high on him. But what's really exciting from a Cavs' perspective is the Brooklyn pick is looking better and better. The last time I wrote about it in this space, the Nets were projected to have the seventh pick. Now, it's fifth. This is a deep draft. I saw a CBS mock draft where the Cavs took 7-footer Mo Bamba out of Texas ahead of Young, Missouri's Michael Porter Jr., and Alabama's Colin Sexton. All of them are exciting. Also, keep an eye on Michigan State's Jaren Jackson. He's a 6-11 power forward, and he went to the same college as Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, who once tried to hire Jackson's coach, Tom Izzo. I'd take any of the players listed above ahead of Jackson, but, the point is it's a deep draft. Also, so we're clear on James, the draft is in June, prior to the start of NBA free agency on July 1.

