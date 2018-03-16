Daily News - March 16, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Larry Nance Jr. injury raises question of whether Cavaliers will fill open roster spots

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Another Cavaliers' big man is hurt, which brings to the team's two open roster spots into the spotlight.

Starting center Larry Nance Jr. was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a recurring right hamstring issue. Coach Tyronn Lue said Nance wanted to play, but "our training staff with Steve and those guys said it's not smart right now and just continue to get treatment and try to see where we're at after tonight."

Nance missed most of the second half of Tuesday's win in Phoenix with the injury, which Lue said he's been dealing with for days. Lue called him "day to day." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers avoid blowout but lose in Portland, 113-105

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Cavaliers avoid blowout but lose in Portland, 113-105

The Portland Trail Blazers held off Cleveland's furious comeback for a 113-105 win on Thursday. The Blazers received 29 points from Canton GlenOak alum CJ McCollum and extended the NBA's longest current winning streak to 11 games.

The Cavs have lost five in a row here, but the previous three were by a combined 64 points. They came in shorthanded and trailed by as many as 15 in the second half, and got as close as three points with 2:58 left.

"I liked our scrap tonight," coach Tyronn Lue said. "I thought we competed and they made a couple plays down the stretch." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James' greatness no longer translating into wins: Inside Cavs-Blazers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

PORTLAND, Ore. -- LeBron James has never played this well, and his team lost so much in the process.

James was brilliant again in the Cavs' 113-105 loss to Portland Thursday. He scored 35 points to go with 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two steals.

If you round up, James is averaging a triple double since the Cavs made all those trades on Feb. 8 (15 games, 28.9 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 9.7 apg). Cleveland is 8-7 in those games. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: