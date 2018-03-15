Daily News - March 15, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers report: Kyle Korver may return to bench, but maximizing his time with LeBron James remains a priority

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

PHOENIX: Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue might be tempted to keep Kyle Korver in the starting lineup.

The most recent example of Korver’s ability to play off LeBron James in Tuesday night’s rout of the Phoenix Suns was that effective, that compelling.

But the major roadblock isn’t hard to find. Korver turns 37 Saturday.

Lue must keep Korver fresh for the postseason, not run him down in the final 15 games. Korver is already playing on a sore right foot that has bothered him for over a week, although he conceded, “Wins always help everything feel a little better.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dan Gilbert's son returns home following 38 days in the hospital recovering from brain surgery

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert tweeted out more good news about his son Wednesday night.

Nick Gilbert, 21, who made it through surgery in February to treat a brain tumor, has returned home following 38 days in the hospital.

"No words strong enough to thank Dr. Ian Lee and Dr. Steve Kalkanis along with the entire Henry Ford Hospital's leading-edge neurosurgeon team whose innovative approaches are winning the fight vs brain tumors," Gilbert wrote.

Nick was born with neurofibromatosis, a nerve disorder that causes tumors to grow anywhere in the body. February was at least his second brain surgery to treat a tumor. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

When the Cavaliers travel to Portland, strange things happen

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

PHOENIX -- Strange things happen when the Cavaliers go to Portland, and for this team, that's saying something.

Over the past four seasons, no NBA team can rival the Cavs in drama. It's part of the LeBron James show. So is going to the Finals. Just part of the deal.

And though there are catalogues of memories from the past four seasons -- highlights and low, coaches trying to call timeouts when they don't have any in the playoffs, chasedown blocks with destiny on the line -- each of Cleveland's last three road games against the Portland Trail Blazers stand out because, each time, something weird happened. Beyond being blown out each time, by a combined 64 points. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: