Daily News - March 12, 2018

Cavaliers notebook: Another night, another All-Star as Larry Nance Jr.’s gauntlet continues

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

LOS ANGELES: Larry Nance Jr.’s gauntlet of All-Star centers continues.

In the previous four games, the Cavaliers forward has gone up against 6-foot-10 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic twice, 6-11 center Andre Drummond and 6-10 forward Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons, and 6-11 Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan.

On Sunday night at Staples Center came the Los Angeles Lakers’ 7-footer Brook Lopez and 6-9 Julius Randle, although Randle will likely be LeBron James’ responsibility.

“It’s been crazy, hasn’t it?” Nance said Saturday after practice at UCLA. “Drummond, Blake, All-Stars; Jokic, realistic All-Star; DJ, All-Star; Brook, All-Star; Julius is playing great. It’s been fun. It’s been a nice little challenge. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers 'missing some smiles' as losing returns: Inside Cavs-Lakers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES -- The Cavaliers are again in a rut.

This time, it's not a personality conflict or even a roster with shiny pieces that didn't seem to fit.

Now, it's injuries.

"At the end of the day you've got to want the most out of whoever you've got on the floor," LeBron James said Sunday, after the Cavs were dismantled by the Lakers 127-113. "You want to get the most from whoever is playing but sometimes you can't overcome this many injuries that we have." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaiah Thomas, Lakers laugh at Cavaliers in 127-113 blowout that knocks Cleveland to fourth in East

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES -- This was the Isaiah Thomas the Cavaliers hoped they traded for last summer.

And not the one they thought they dealt to the Lakers last month.

Thomas destroyed his old team with 20 points off the bench and L.A. spanked the Cavs 127-113.

"I only played 15 games with the Cavs, so it wasn't like it was a revenge game," Thomas said. "I keep saying the world knows what I bring, so I don't got to play so good just to show them what they gave away. It's nothing like that. I have really close friends on that team, and those guys are great guys, they just made a business decision, and I'm trying to move on ... for the most part." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

