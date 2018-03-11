Daily News - March 11, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers, Game 66 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES -- The Cavaliers (38-27) continue this six-game road trip Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers (29-36).

When: 9 p.m.

When: 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN, Fox Sports Ohio

Cleveland Cavaliers: Getting Rodney Hood going, trades update -- Terry Pluto (video)

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- About Rodney Hood ...

1. Perhaps the most talented player the Cleveland Cavaliers received in their three deals at the trade deadline is Rodney Hood. He also is the one who has struggled the most.

2. The Cavs coaching staff has been trying to find ways to make Hood feel comfortable in Cleveland and become something close to the 16-point scorer he was with Utah at the time of the trade. They soon realized bringing Hood off the bench was not going to work. That's why you can expect him to remain in the starting lineup whenever Kevin Love returns from his broken hand.

Cavaliers say Cedi Osman out two weeks with hip flexor strain

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES -- Cavaliers rookie Cedi Osman is going to miss two weeks because of a left hip flexor strain, the team announced Saturday.

Osman, 22, was injured in the third quarter of Friday's 116-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. An MRI done here Saturday afternoon confirmed his diagnosis.

Osman said he felt a "pop" in his groin, so the news could've been worse. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

