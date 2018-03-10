Daily News - March 10, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers' Cedi Osman felt a 'pop' in his groin that knocked him out of loss: Inside Cavs-Clippers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES -- Cavaliers rookie Cedi Osman said he felt a "pop" in his left groin running down the court in the third quarter of a 116-102 loss to the Clippers Friday.

Osman, who did not return after he was removed with 8:31 left in the period, said he told trainer Steve Spiro "I can't run" when he went to the bench. Osman said this is the second time in a week he's felt a pop in his groin -- the same thing happened in Monday's win over Detroit.

Osman said the injury happened this time as he was headed toward the hoop when LeBron James fumbled the ball out of bounds. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

DeAndre Jordan makes Cavaliers pay for not acquiring him in 116-102 Clippers win

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES -- The Cavaliers could've traded for DeAndre Jordan, who on Friday made them wish they made the deal.

Jordan eviscerated the Cavs inside with 20 points and 23 rebounds and the Clippers beat Cleveland 116-102.

The loss is the Cavs' first on the road since they made a bunch of trades Feb. 8 (but not for Jordan), snapping a five-game road winning streak. The Cavs' lead over Washington and Indiana for third place in the East is down to a half game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Doc Rivers: Tyronn Lue is a 'thief' and LeBron James is like Tiger Woods

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Ty's a thief

This is how it is when Tyronn Lue's team plays against a Doc Rivers-coached team.

They talk about each other.

"I think coming into the league, he gave me my first opportunity to coach and now being down the sidelines looking at him is a strange feeling," Lue said. "But I’ll always have the utmost respect for him. He’s always going to be my mentor. I’m always going to look up to Doc." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

