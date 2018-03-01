Daily News - March 1, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Jordan Clarkson Describes Differences Between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James as Leaders

Author: Khadrice Rollins

Publication: SI.com

Jordan Clarkson is one of few guys in the NBA who has had the pleasure of playing with LeBron James and Kobe Bryant during his career.

Clarkson suited up with Bryant on the Lakers for the first two years of his career and has spent his last six games adjusting to life with James on the Cavaliers. Recently, during an appearance on Newsradio WTAM 1100 show CavsHQ, Clarkson spoke on what the differences are between playing with the King vs. playing with the Mamba.

He said one big part of playing with James is that he is "just giving us all confidence, and pushing us all to be better," compared to Bryant, who isn't as comforting when taking a more hands on approach.

"During my rookie year, Kob was always on me," Clarkson told hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernandez-Brito. "Get in the gym early with him, getting shots and stuff like that. When we got on the court, he was kinda, not as vocal as LeBron in terms of like being with everybody and encouraging and stuff, you know, Kob had his own of encouraging guys. But it was something similar." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James makes good points on NCAA, G-League

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James is right.

He called the NCAA "corrupt" in the wake of the ongoing college basketball scandal.

The NCAA is corrupt. The NBA should use the G-League as a legitimate minor league system for players who have no real interest in going to college.

I wrote a book about the NBA in 1995 called "Falling from Grace: Can Pro Basketball be Saved?"

It was during the period when Michael Jordan was playing minor league baseball. The NBA featured low-scoring games. There were fights on the court. The product was ugly and players had a lot of off-court problems. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

New Cavaliers explain how they're adjusting to life and team in Cleveland

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The new Cavaliers are trying to adjust to everything, from what they're supposed to call a pick-and-roll coverage to how they move toddler children to Cleveland.

"There were a couple times we were switching tonight I would jump out and call 'Red.' That's a Lakers call," Larry Nance Jr. said. "Little things like that. You've just got to get reacclimated."

On Feb. 8 the Cavs traded for Nance and Jordan Clarkson from the Lakers, Rodney Hood from the Jazz and George Hill from Sacramento. All four now play integral roles in Cleveland, which is challenging because none of them knows the Cavs' system and three don't know the city.

Nance, of course, is the son of Cavs legend Larry Nance and grew up in Northeast Ohio. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: