Daily News - June 8, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers: How two summers of moves changed everything

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Talking to myself about the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, the future:

Question: What did you make of LeBron James talking about how Golden State "retooled" their team by signing Kevin Durant in the summer of 2016?

Answer: The Cavs star was simply stating the obvious. The Cavs won the 2016 NBA title in June. Less than a month later, the Warriors signed Durant as a free agent. It changed the course of both franchises.

Q: Is it that profound?

A: In 2015 and 2016, the Cavs and Warriors played 13 games in the NBA Finals. The Warriors had a 7-6 edge in wins. Both teams won a title. Since then, the Warriors are 7-1 vs. the Cavs in the Finals with Durant. It's a huge deal. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love, Tyronn Lue could face change when Finals end, too

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The lives of two prominent Cavaliers not named LeBron James might change soon after the Finals end.

The Cavs trail the Warriors 3-0 and no team has ever recovered from such a deficit in the NBA playoffs. When they meet their fate, whether it's at the end of Game 4 of the Finals Friday or whenever the next loss occurs, neither Kevin Love nor Tyronn Lue will be center stage.

That stage will belong to James, who can be a free agent July 1. But if James decides to leave, the decision would obviously have huge impacts on Love and Lue -- his Cavs co-star and his coach who's never led a team without LeBron.

Love will be 30 in September. He has up to two years and $50 million left on his contract, including his player's option for 2019-20. He's been at the center of trade discussions the past two offseasons. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

As LeBron James considers where he'd have best chance to beat Warriors, he notes Cavaliers had 'opportunity' in two of three games

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If LeBron James' free agency is a purely basketball decision, it will boil down to one question and one question only.

Where would he have the best chance to beat the Warriors?

"Now everyone is trying to figure that out," James said Thursday. "How do you put together a group of talent but also a group of minds to be able to compete with Golden State, to be able to compete for a championship?" - CLICK HERE to read full story.

