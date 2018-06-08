Daily News - June 8, 2018
Gregory Shamus/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Cleveland Cavaliers: How two summers of moves changed everything
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Talking to myself about the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, the future:
Question: What did you make of LeBron James talking about how Golden State "retooled" their team by signing Kevin Durant in the summer of 2016?
Answer: The Cavs star was simply stating the obvious. The Cavs won the 2016 NBA title in June. Less than a month later, the Warriors signed Durant as a free agent. It changed the course of both franchises.
Q: Is it that profound?
A: In 2015 and 2016, the Cavs and Warriors played 13 games in the NBA Finals. The Warriors had a 7-6 edge in wins. Both teams won a title. Since then, the Warriors are 7-1 vs. the Cavs in the Finals with Durant. It's a huge deal. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Kevin Love, Tyronn Lue could face change when Finals end, too
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The lives of two prominent Cavaliers not named LeBron James might change soon after the Finals end.
The Cavs trail the Warriors 3-0 and no team has ever recovered from such a deficit in the NBA playoffs. When they meet their fate, whether it's at the end of Game 4 of the Finals Friday or whenever the next loss occurs, neither Kevin Love nor Tyronn Lue will be center stage.
That stage will belong to James, who can be a free agent July 1. But if James decides to leave, the decision would obviously have huge impacts on Love and Lue -- his Cavs co-star and his coach who's never led a team without LeBron.
Love will be 30 in September. He has up to two years and $50 million left on his contract, including his player's option for 2019-20. He's been at the center of trade discussions the past two offseasons. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
As LeBron James considers where he'd have best chance to beat Warriors, he notes Cavaliers had 'opportunity' in two of three games
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If LeBron James' free agency is a purely basketball decision, it will boil down to one question and one question only.
Where would he have the best chance to beat the Warriors?
"Now everyone is trying to figure that out," James said Thursday. "How do you put together a group of talent but also a group of minds to be able to compete with Golden State, to be able to compete for a championship?" - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (6/8) How Golden State Warriors have neutralized one of Cleveland Cavaliers' most important players Cleveland.com
- (6/8) LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant in the NBA Finals is something to savor Cleveland.com
- (6/8) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors, NBA Finals Game 4 preview and listings Cleveland.com
- (6/8) #CavsWarriors Game Preview - June 8, 2018 Cavs.com
- (6/8) 2018 NBA Finals: LeBron James hints at possible reason for departure as he stresses importance of basketball IQ in assembling title contender Akron Beacon Journal
- (6/8) Cavaliers notebook: Kevin Love braces for his name to come up again in trade rumors Akron Beacon Journal
- (6/8) Cavaliers report: Rodney Hood provides a bright spot with the Cavs on the brink of elimination Akron Beacon Journal
- (6/8) LeBron James sounding like his days with Cavaliers are nearing an end News-Herald
- (6/8) Food trucks add to Cavaliers Fan Fest ambience News-Herald
- (6/8) Mission impossible? LeBron James knows Cavaliers face a daunting task down 3-0 to a historically talented and smart Warriors team Medina-Gazette
- (6/8) Sons of Akron: On LeBron James, Nate Thurmond and an appreciation of greatness from afar The Athletic
- (6/8) If he leaves Cleveland again, LeBron James just explained why he is going The Athletic
- (6/8) Kevin Durant's presence puts Cavs in a near-impossible situation against Warriors Crain's Cleveland
- (6/8) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors Game 4 preview Fear The Sword
- (6/8) Cavs seek Game 4 victory as Warriors try to close out series Columbus Dispatch
- (6/8) Kobe on best fit for LeBron going forward: ‘Cleveland’ Amico Hoops
- (6/8) Cavs owner Gilbert says he sees LeBron as a ‘partner’ Amico Hoops
- (6/8) Cavs’ Love knows summer trade rumors await Amico Hoops
- (6/8) Kyle Korver unable to shake free from Golden State Warriors' defensive clutches NBA.com
- (6/8) LeBron James: Key to beating Warriors lies in 'group of minds' ESPN.com
- (6/8) Haunted LeBron vents ahead of possible final Cavaliers game New York Post
- (6/8) One loss from elimination and a very big summer, LeBron James ponders the allure of the superteam Yahoo Sports
- (6/8) Kobe Bryant doesn't think we should talk about LeBron James' 'garbage' teammates Yahoo Sports
- (6/8) Down 3-0 in NBA Finals, LeBron James reveals plenty in candid session with media USA Today
- (6/8) LeBron James says he left Cavaliers because they weren’t talented enough, won’t say whether this team is NBCSports
- (6/8) LeBron James Says to Beat Warriors Teams Must Be Talented and 'Very Cerebral' Beacher Report
- (6/8) George Hill finds his sweet spot in sauerkraut company The Undefeated
- (6/8) Warriors have their eyes on a sweep of Cavaliers The Mercury News
- (6/8) Sweep? Warriors won’t say it, but that’s what they want San Francisco Chronicle
- (6/8) Ruining the NBA: A modest Warriors goal The Athletic
- (6/8) Warriors owner Joe Lacob on this playoff run, his excitement about this offseason, and Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant’s futures The Athletic