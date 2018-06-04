Daily News - June 4, 2018
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Cleveland Cavaliers Finals Scribbles: Would Rodney Hood make it worse?
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
OAKLAND -- Scribbles in my notebook after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost, 122-103, to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals:
1. The Warriors are putting Stephen Curry in pick-and-roll plays designed to have him defended by Kevin Love or a slower big man. In the modern NBA, you are supposed to switch defensively on every pick-and-roll play. Why? Why do most teams have to switch defensively to create mismatches?
2. I'm going to sound like a grumpy old man who thinks rims should be attached to old half-moon wooden backboards. But there was a time -- even 10 years ago -- when the idea was to avoid switching on most pick-and-roll plays. This is your man ... guard him! Fight through the pick. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James is dominating the Warriors but can't beat them, and Cavaliers have few options for help
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Tyronn Lue said he and his coaches are huddling to find "adjustments of what's hurting" the Cavaliers in the Finals, where they lost the first two games to Golden State.
Some ideas:
Jordan Clarkson is 3-of-13 shooting in the Finals. He's shooting, missing, and isn't passing. In the Cavs' 122-103 loss to the Warriors in Game 2, Clarkson notched his first assist since Game 4 against Toronto. He snapped a seven-game assistless streak.
Jeff Green is 5-of-16 in the series and the Cavs have been outscored by 16 in the two games when he's on the court. Green was 1-of-6 on 3s in Game 1. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers' defense reaches new low in NBA Finals, remains root of their troubles
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As the Cavaliers hopped on a plane back to Cleveland, staring at a daunting 0-2 series hole against the reigning champion Golden State Warriors, it shouldn't be difficult to identify the root of their troubles.
On Sunday night, when the Cavs needed to set a defensive tone and quickly erase the horrifying memories from their Game 1 giveaway, they instead allowed Oracle Arena to explode and the Warriors' offense to get off to a fast start.
Dunk. Dunk. Layup. Layup. Layup.
That's how the champs opened the game against the befuddled Cavaliers' defense, a group that often gave more effort raising their collective palms skyward than they did when it came to deterring the Warriors from sprinting to the hoop. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
