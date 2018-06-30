Daily News - June 30, 2018
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Cedi Osman Leads Turkey to Victory
Author: Staff Report
Publication: Cavs.com
As a rookie with the Cavaliers this past season, Cedi Osman experienced his first taste of the NBA and gave Wine & Gold fans a glimpse at what the basketball world overseas already knew. Osman can flat out play.
The 23-year old swingman continued to prove this on Thursday in Ankara, Turkey when he fueled a first half comeback to help his Turkey squad advance to the next phase of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 European Qualifiers with a 80-66 victory over Ukraine.
Turkey overcame a double-digit deficit in the first quarter led by Osman's infectious activity at both ends of the floor, canning triples, taking it strong to the basket and jumping the passing lanes of defense. Turkey would outscore Ukraine, 36-12, in the second quarter to take a commanding 50-41 lead into the half and would proceed to cruise the rest of the way for the 14-point victory. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James gives Cavaliers a chance as GM Koby Altman embarks on career-defining mission to keep their star
Author: Marla Ridenour
Publication: Akron Beacon Journal
LeBron James has given the Cavaliers a chance.
Now comes the ultimate test for General Manager Koby Altman, who hasn’t reached the July 24 anniversary of his first season in charge.
The clock is ticking. What happens in the next week could impact the franchise for a decade. That might be long after Altman is gone if owner Dan Gilbert sticks with his one-contract-and-done precedent for his chief basketball executive. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James opts out of his contract, will hit free agency Sunday
Author: Marla Ridenour
Publication: Akron Beacon Journal
Friday brought the expected from LeBron James.
Now comes the unknown.
According to league sources, the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player informed the Cavaliers he will decline the $35.6 million option year on his contract and become a free agent, clearing the way for him to leave Cleveland for the second time. James’ representatives faced a league deadline of 11:59 p.m. Friday to file the paperwork. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (6/30) LeBron James declines player option, becomes free agent Cleveland.com
- (6/30) LeBron James declines option, and question is now what? News-Herald
- (6/30) What the Cavs need to do if LeBron does leave News-Herald
- (6/30) As LeBron James chooses free agency, this summer feels a lot like 2010, 2014 all over again The Athletic
- (6/30) Jackson: A look back — LeBron and keeping secrets The Athletic
- (6/30) LeBron decision awaits, but his ‘I Promise’ program cements his legacy in Akron The Athletic
- (6/30) Top Five Cavaliers Games of 2017-18 Waiting For Next Year
- (6/30) LeBron James opts out, and an uncomfortable waiting game begins Crain’s Cleveland
- (6/30) If LeBron James is involved, drama sure to follow Columbus Dispatch
- (6/30) LeBron opts out of Cavs deal, enters free agency Amico Hoops
- (6/30) LeBron James declines option as summer sweepstakes set to begin ESPN.com
- (6/30) The N.B.A.’s Decider: How LeBron James Controls Fortunes New York Times
- (6/30) NBA free agency world set to revolve around LeBron New York Post
- (6/30) Examining the Ripple Effects of LeBron James Forgoing Player Option SI.com
- (6/30) LeBron James doesn't opt in to final year with Cavs, will become unrestricted free agent USA Today