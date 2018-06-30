Daily News - June 30, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cedi Osman Leads Turkey to Victory

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

As a rookie with the Cavaliers this past season, Cedi Osman experienced his first taste of the NBA and gave Wine & Gold fans a glimpse at what the basketball world overseas already knew. Osman can flat out play.

The 23-year old swingman continued to prove this on Thursday in Ankara, Turkey when he fueled a first half comeback to help his Turkey squad advance to the next phase of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 European Qualifiers with a 80-66 victory over Ukraine.

Turkey overcame a double-digit deficit in the first quarter led by Osman's infectious activity at both ends of the floor, canning triples, taking it strong to the basket and jumping the passing lanes of defense. Turkey would outscore Ukraine, 36-12, in the second quarter to take a commanding 50-41 lead into the half and would proceed to cruise the rest of the way for the 14-point victory. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James gives Cavaliers a chance as GM Koby Altman embarks on career-defining mission to keep their star

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

LeBron James has given the Cavaliers a chance.

Now comes the ultimate test for General Manager Koby Altman, who hasn’t reached the July 24 anniversary of his first season in charge.

The clock is ticking. What happens in the next week could impact the franchise for a decade. That might be long after Altman is gone if owner Dan Gilbert sticks with his one-contract-and-done precedent for his chief basketball executive. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James opts out of his contract, will hit free agency Sunday

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Friday brought the expected from LeBron James.

Now comes the unknown.

According to league sources, the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player informed the Cavaliers he will decline the $35.6 million option year on his contract and become a free agent, clearing the way for him to leave Cleveland for the second time. James’ representatives faced a league deadline of 11:59 p.m. Friday to file the paperwork. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

