Daily News - June 3, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers have a reason to feel secure about Game 2
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
OAKLAND, Calif. - "He's the ultimate security blanket."
And he stayed up "most of the night" reliving it.
That's what Larry Nance Jr. told me about LeBron James.
While he was playing in junior high and at Revere High, Nance grew up watching James during his first tour of duty with the Cavs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
JR Smith: 'I can't say I was sure of anything' when committing Game 1 blunder
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
OAKLAND, Calif. -- JR Smith all-but recanted his earlier story that he knew the score was tied when he dribbled out the clock at the end of regulation in the Cavs' 124-114 overtime loss to the Warriors.
"After thinking about it a lot the last 24 hours or however many since the game was over, I can't say I was sure of anything at that point," Smith said on Saturday.
It was the blunder being discussed around the world Thursday and Friday. With 4.7 seconds left and the score tied at 107, George Hill missed a free throw and Smith grabbed the rebound. Rather than shooting it, or making a move toward the hoop, or passing to LeBron James, Smith dribbled as though he was trying to run out the clock. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
If LeBron James scored 51 points with one eye in Game 1, what's he need for Game 2 against the Warriors?
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
OAKLAND, Calif. -- LeBron James described redness and swelling and even blurred vision in his left eye from being poked by Draymond Green.
James finished the game with 51 points -- just the sixth game of 50 or more in a Finals, and the first in a loss.
James was clearly outside the circle, easily discernible to viewers watching the game live.
So does this mean James scored 51 points with one eye? - CLICK HERE to read full story.
