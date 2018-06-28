Daily News - June 28, 2018
Cleveland to pick up Kendrick Perkins' option for 2018-19
Author: Dave McMenamin
Publication: ESPN.com
CLEVELAND -- Kendrick Perkins, who was signed on the final day of the regular season but did not play a single minute in the 2018 postseason, will have his contract option for 2018-19 picked up by the Cavaliers, multiple league sources told ESPN.
As much as the Cavs appreciate Perkins as a locker room presence, the decision is simply a salary-cap ploy in order to try to aggregate the 33-year-old center's $2.5 million salary along with an existing contract in order to pursue a trade around the league.
Team sources told ESPN that the Cavs "continue to explore all options to improve" heading into LeBron James' decision about his future with the franchise.
The Cavs' decision to pick up Kendrick Perkins' option is simply a salary-cap ploy in order to try to aggregate the veteran center's $2.5 million salary along with an existing contract in order to pursue a trade. By picking up the option, Perkins' contract is non-guaranteed for the time being. The Cavs would have to guarantee the contract in order to include it in a potential trade. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James: No matter where he goes, same problem looms
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's doubtful LeBron James will pick up his $35.6 million option for the 2018-19 season.
The Cavs star has to make the decision by Friday. As I wrote in a recent column explaining his various contract choices, the option for next year makes very little sense and comparatively few dollars for James.
Especially when he can make so many other moves.
Once upon a time, I believed James and his advisors were positioning him to have the choice of taking the full-maximum, 5-year contract from the Cavs this summer. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers to extend $3.4 million qualifying offer to Rodney Hood
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers will extend a $3.4 million qualifying offer to Rodney Hood and make him a restricted free agent, league sources told cleveland.com.
The Cavs had until the end of the day Friday to make the offer. If it hasn't gone out yet, it will. The move means Cleveland can match any offer Hood receives from another team.
Hood, 25, is one of two free agents the Cavs can pay more than $5.3 million to sign. The other is LeBron James. Cleveland traded for Hood on Feb. 8 as part of a roster-reshaping effort by general manager Koby Altman; the trade allows the Cavs to pay him beyond the veteran's minimum or the team's mid-level exception to the salary cap.
Hood is averaging 13 points and three rebounds in four pro seasons -- mostly with the Utah Jazz. He was having a career year before the Jazz shipped him to the Cavs (for Jae Crowder, as part of a three-team trade), averaging 16.8 points. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
