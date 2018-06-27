Daily News - June 27, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavs, Pacers, Bulls, Pelicans contenders for Hood

Author: Ashish Mathur

Publication: Amico Hoops

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Rodney Hood has a qualifying offer of $3.4 million for the 2018-19 season and the Cavs must offer him that dollar amount on June 29 to make him a restricted free agent.

As a restricted free agent, the Cavs can match — if they choose — any offer sheet Hood signs with another team. If Cleveland doesn’t issue Hood the qualifying offer, however, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent instead.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, the Cavs, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans are the contenders to sign Hood this offseason.

Hood was acquired by the Cavs at the February trade deadline from the Utah Jazz. He averaged 10.8 points in 21 games with Cleveland during the regular season, shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Windy: Only three or four people know what James is going to do

Author: Ashish Mathur

Publication: Amico Hoops

During a radio spot with ESPN Cleveland Tuesday, NBA insider Brian Windhorst offered the latest on what he’s hearing about the LeBron James decision.

James has until June 29 to decide whether to opt in to his contract for next season or opt for free agency. The four-time MVP is widely expected to enter the open market and choose between either staying in Cleveland, or taking his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets or Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cavs, who drafted Alabama point guard Collin Sexton with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, have begun to behave as though they expect James to leave this offseason and are preparing for the future, per Windhorst.

“From the Kyrie [Irving] trade forward, a lot of the Cavs’ moves have been toward a post-LeBron future,” Windhorst said. “I don’t think LeBron was involved in their draft pick whatsoever. When Koby [Altman] says we’re in the player development business and not the championship winning business, that signals what they’re thinking LeBron is going to do.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James' four likely landing spots as a free agent

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The time is near when LeBron James must act on a $35.6 million option on his contract to stay with the Cavaliers next season. If he doesn't pick up that option by 11:59 on Friday night, he's a free agent.

James is close to a decision on that, and the Cavs are generally aware of his thinking. He is widely expected to decline the option, and, according to numerous reports, is not expected to take meetings personally with other teams.

When it comes down to it, the Cavs, Lakers, Sixers and Rockets are his most likely destinations as a free agent. They are the four teams that could: - CLICK HERE to read full story.

