Daily News - June 24, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers approach to this season

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

ABOUT FOUNTAINS & DRAINS

When the Cavs opened last season, they weren't much of a team.

They were more a collection of names whose big names led to a sense of entitlement. Some also didn't realize they no longer were stars.

LeBron James is excused from this discussion. He is a huge, franchise-changing name.

But in an attempt to return to the NBA Finals and recover from Kyrie Irving's trade demand leading to a deal with Boston, the Cavs assembled several former All-Stars.

Cavaliers report: Financial limitations force Cavs into ‘player development business’

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

INDEPENDENCE: Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue may be about to embark on the most fulfilling part of his job.

Next to winning NBA titles, of course.

During the Finals, Lue noted that in the 2½ seasons he's directed the Cavs, he was a young coach with an older team. He said he'd hadn't been able to teach and mold younger players into what he wanted them to be.

Collin Sexton: In his own words

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Cleveland.com

How he got the nickname Young Bull: “People around Atlanta just started calling me that, just by the way I was playing. Every game I was just out there competing.” Sexton attended Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Ga., an Atlanta suburb.

• His idols (other than Kobe Bryant): “I like watching John Wall, how he is in the open floor and nobody can pretty much stop him or stay in front of him. Eric Bledsoe, how he gets to his spots whenever he wants to. [Russell Westbrook], I like the energy he plays with night in and night out. He doesn’t take any plays off or any games off.”

• On sticking with his Alabama No. 2, last worn by the Cavs' Kyrie Irving, and if he's trying to fill Irving's shoes: "Not at all. Coming in, I'm going to set goals for myself, and then there's going to be team goals set. But I feel like I'm not going to have to live up to anybody's shoes. I'm going to come in and learn and be the best player I can be on the court as well as off the court."

