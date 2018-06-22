Daily News - June 22, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers fill biggest need with Collin Sexton pick in NBA Draft 2018

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers spent nearly a year and a bounty of resources scrambling to fix their point guard spot after Kyrie Irving changed everything with a trade request last July.

It started with Isaiah Thomas, who could never return to his MVP form and rubbed teammates the wrong way when he finally made his season debut in January. Derrick Rose, a signing GM Koby Altman was incredibly excited about last off-season, struggled with injuries and briefly left the team before getting sent away at the trade deadline. Veteran Jose Calderon played more than anyone expected. George Hill and Jordan Clarkson arrived in February, hoping to answer that question.

All those attempts were futile. The Cavs ranked 29th in NBA point guard efficiency and 22nd in scoring per game at the position.

On Thursday night, the Cavs set out to change that. They knew they needed a backcourt boost whether LeBron James stays in Cleveland or leaves for a better situation. That's why the Cavs avoided the temptation of drafting tantalizing Michael Porter Jr. with the eighth pick and opted for Collin Sexton instead. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers make a smart pick with Collin Sexton

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Collin Sexton to the Cleveland Cavaliers?

I'm OK with it.

The Alabama point guard is a relentless defender, extremely quick and a blur when driving to the rim.

The Cavs need a point guard with energy, and the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder will deliver just that.

Sexton is only 19 and his one weakness is outside shooting -- .336 from 3-point range.

The good news is Sexton is a 78 percent shooter from the foul line, meaning he has decent form and release on his shot. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers hope drafting Collin Sexton is step toward keeping LeBron James

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Now that the Cavaliers drafted their man, the next order of business is to try and keep the man.

To that end, Cavs general manager Koby Altman made a case Thursday that the organization's drafting of point guard Collin Sexton eighth overall could be a step toward convincing LeBron James to stay in Cleveland.

"I hope," Altman said. "I think the pick, along with our youth and our momentum as a franchise, for LeBron and for everybody, I think there's a real energy here. And I think the talent level of Collin I'm almost sure LeBron recognizes."

James, you may have heard, can be a free agent on July 1 if he chooses to let pass a $35.6 million option on his contract for next season. The deadline to pick up that option is June 29. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

