Daily News - June 19, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Dan Geriot earns promotion in Cavaliers' coaching staff shakeup

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers will not renew the contracts of two assistant coaches and is promoting one of their player development coaches to a seat behind the bench, a league source confirmed to cleveland.com.

Assistant coach Jim Boylan and director of player development Phil Handy will not return next season.

Dan Geriot, who worked with Handy on the development side, is being promoted to take Handy's place (it's considered an assistant coach's role).

ESPN first reported the moves, though a league source with knowledge of the Cavs' thinking said, contrary to ESPN's report, assistant coach Damon Jones would not be promoted to take Boylan's place near the front of the bench next to head coach Tyronn Lue and chief assistants Larry Drew and Mike Longabardi. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

League thinks Cavaliers will draft Michael Porter Jr. if he's there at No. 8

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If Michael Porter Jr. is still on the board when the Cavaliers draft eighth Thursday and they haven't agreed to trade the pick, they will likely select him.

But Porter, the former top high school player in the U.S. whose freshman season at Missouri this year was cut to three games by a back injury, may be off the board well ahead of the Cavs' slot. And there is no consensus outside the organization as to whom they would take in that case.

Several sources, ranging from NBA executive to agents to scouts, told cleveland.com that the Cavs would most likely draft Porter if they could. The team, naturally, will not comment on its draft strategy.

This is the first draft for general manager Koby Altman, who took over last summer for David Griffin. One of his early acts as GM was to execute the trade of Kyrie Irving in return for a number of assets, including the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick, which is at No. 8. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

2018 NBA Mock Draft: Cleveland Cavaliers boost shaky backcourt

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: ESPN.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NBA Draft doesn't usually mean much for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They haven't picked in the first round since 2015 -- sending Tyus Jones to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a draft-night deal for a pair of picks back then.

This year is much different.

General manager Koby Altman has spent plenty of time on college campuses. He sat down with prospects at the combine and brought others to Cleveland, trying to make the most of the coveted first-round pick the Cavaliers acquired from the Boston Celtics in the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade last summer.

While not as high as expected, the draft pick represents hope. It's a chance to add a talented young player to an aging championship team. Or it's a chance to add a piece that represents the future in the post-LeBron era. Maybe it's a youngster that gets flipped after the draft in Cleveland's quest to trade for a star, hoping to makeover the roster to be more appealing to LeBron James. After all, he did state that he's still in "championship mode." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: