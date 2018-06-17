Daily News - June 17, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my notebook as the Cavaliers look ahead to Thursday's draft and some trades likely to happen:

1. I don't know what LeBron James will do about picking a team for next year. Neither do the Cavs. I doubt James is sure. He tends to take a careful approach to free agency, watching where other key players land -- along with taking his family into consideration.

2. As of now, the Cavs' plan is not to "blow up the team," regardless of what James decides to do. I'm talking about an extreme Philadelphia-style demolition job of aiming to lose lots of games and pile up draft picks. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James played his heart out the past four years and helped bring a championship to Cleveland in 2016. He played in 104 games in 2017-18. You can easily argue he doesn’t owe the Cavaliers a thing, but, in my opinion, he has an obligation before the draft to tell team owner Dan Gilbert and general manager Koby Altman whether he plans to return so they can use the eighth pick accordingly.

Mock drafts predicting how the Cavs will use the eight pick vary greatly, but Trae Young gets at least two nods from analysts.

ESPN has the Cavs taking the 6-foot-2 Young, a 19-year-old point guard from Oklahoma. Young averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists with the Sooners. “Young plays a huge position of need for this squad, which cycled through more than half a dozen guard options over the course of the season,” the scouting report says. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Cavaliers are not going to sway the balance of power in the NBA with the eighth pick in the draft without other improvements, if recent history is an indicator of what to expect.

Point guard Frank Ntilikina, picked eighth overall by the Knicks last year, started just nine games last season for a team that finished 31-51 in 2017. He averaged 5.9 points a game.

The Phoenix Suns fared better the year before when they drafted Marquese Chriss eighth in 2016. He started 49 of the 72 games he played and averaged 7.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 21.2 minutes a game as a rookie in 2016-17. Similar production from whomever the Cavaliers draft would not improve them enough to go basket-for-basket with the Golden State Warriors if the rivals meet for a fifth straight time next June. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

