Daily News - June 15, 2018

2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers exit interview: The ends justified the means for Jose Calderon

Author: Carter Rodriguez

Publication: Fear The Sword

Jose Calderon was an objectively bad signing by the Cleveland Cavaliers on the first day of free agency in the 2017 offseason

There’s no way around it. The team had limited roster spaces, a roster in complete flux with Kyrie Irving’s trade demand looming, and Calderon, even at the minimum, cost a decent chunk of change for a team already battling the luxury tax. When the Cavaliers signed Derrick Rose and then Dwyane Wade suddenly became available, the Cavaliers were forced to trade local hero Richard Jefferson out of town just to carry the legal number of players on the roster.

To make matters worse, in limited action in 2016-17, Calderon, at a spry 36 years old, looked like he might be ready to wash out of the league.

In 41 games in 2016-17, Calderon shot 41 percent from the field and 31 percent from three. He posted the worst assist-to-turnover ratio of his entire career (one of his best attributes in his prime) and regularly was cooked on the defensive end. Veteran leadership only goes so far. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Among 4 Cleveland Cavaliers scenarios, a rebuild is a little scary

Author: Doug Lesmerises

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers bottomed out properly the first time LeBron James said goodbye and did everything a tanking team in distress should do.

They slogged through a miserable 19-win season in 2010-11 to secure the second-worst record in the league and a sure top-five pick.

They swapped middling Mo Williams and agreed to absorb Baron Davis' contract to snag another first-round pick.

They began a streak of draft luck when the pick from that deal won the lottery. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

2018 Draft Position Preview: Big Men

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

We’re a week away from the 2018 NBA Draft, with the Wine & Gold still doing their homework on who they’ll be tabbing with the 8th overall pick.

As we continue our position-by-position breakdown of what the scouts are saying about this year’s class, we turn our attention to some of the best big men who might be available when Cleveland is on the clock – including a physical freak from Texas, a youngster who doesn’t turn 19 until September and a local product who cut down the nets to conclude last year’s NCAA Tourney.

So as we countdown to next Thursday’s action, here’s a look at some of the guys who hope to be large and in charge at the next level …- CLICK HERE to read full story.

