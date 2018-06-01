Daily News - June 1, 2018
Ezra Shaw/NBAE via Getty Images
Should Larry Nance Jr. start for the Cavs in NBA Finals Game 2?
Author: Scott Patsko
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cavaliers started Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson against the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. That meant the Cavs were sticking with the lineup they used throughout most of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics.
While Love finished with 21 points to help support LeBron James' 51-point game, Thompson had two points and five rebounds (two offensive) in 20 minutes of the Cavs' 124-114 overtime loss. Larry Nance Jr., meanwhile, had nine points, 11 rebounds (four offensive) in 19 minutes.
Nance gives the Cavaliers more scoring ability than Thompson, and his athleticism obviously gave the Warriors trouble. And if Andre Iguodala returns from injury for the Warriors, the Cavaliers might want Nance's athleticism on the floor from the start. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
JR Smith loses mind, Cavaliers drop Game 1 in OT, 124-114 to Warriors despite LeBron's 51
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Cavaliers could and by all means should have won Game 1 of the 2018 Finals, which in and of itself is remarkable.
But they didn't because JR Smith lost his mind at the worst possible time and referees made a huge, controversial change on a call that helped swing the game the Warriors' way.
Golden State dominated overtime and won Game 1, 124-114, despite a playoff-career-high 51 points from LeBron James.
Stephen Curry led Golden State with 29 points and Kevin Durant added 26. The Warriors scored the first nine points of overtime and never looked back. It ended with Tristan Thompson being ejected and shoving the ball in Draymond Green's face, and then inviting him to fight in the tunnel afterwards. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers' mettle will be tested after Game 1 loss
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An angry and disappointed LeBron James was forced to reflect on yet another brutal NBA Finals loss inside Oracle Arena.
Even after James and the Cavaliers did plenty right in Game 1, seemingly executing their game plan as well as they could have against their toughest opponent and putting themselves in prime position to steal the opener, James was forced to answer questions about finding positives in a near-win.
"I do not," he said quickly. "I do not."
James is right. Moral victories don't exist this time of year. On Thursday night, the Cavaliers let a golden opportunity slip through their grasp. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
