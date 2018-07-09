Daily News - July 9, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Lone Wolf: Analyzing Love’s standing as a Cavalier

Author: Kyle Kelly

Publication: Waiting For Next Year

Following a grueling six-game series in the NBA Finals without two members of its Big Three due to injury, ((Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love both missed the majority of the N fan uncertainty swelled among the grip of Cleveland Cavaliers fans following a loss to the then one-time champion Golden State Warriors.

It was Northeast Ohio’s beloved LeBron James’ completion of his second NBA Finals series as a Cavalier and the first for the likeness of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. With the uncertainty of what a Cavalier team would look like with a live legged Irving and an action armed Love, there was no guarantee that the third member of James’ second NBA trifecta would flash wine and gold among his chest for a second season in Cleveland.

Love’s first free agency frenzy as a member of the Cavaliers came quickly following the Cavs’ initial loss to the Warriors. While the nervousness among fans became apparent with reported significant interest among the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, little was known that the one-armed man that did not finish his inaugural season “healthy” in Cleveland, would be the lone man remaining from The Land’s basketball big three. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Lakers' Luke Walton to consult with Cavs' Ty Lue on LeBron James

Author: Dave McMenamin

Publication: ESPN.com

Tyronn Lue's cellphone buzzed for hours last Sunday evening, after LeBron James announced that he would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join his third NBA team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavs coach had just wrapped up a family reunion in Vegas, saying goodbye to more than 30 relatives he flew in by cashing in years' worth of credit card points, and found out that another person close to him, James, would be leaving him as well.

Among the names that popped up on Lue's caller ID was Luke Walton, the Lakers' head coach.

Lue and Walton, former Lakers players though never teammates, share a common bond through Brian Shaw, Walton's associate head coach and Lue's teammate on the 2000 and 2001 L.A. championship teams. Lue and Shaw remain close friends.

Lue -- the fifth head coach of James' 15-year career -- picked up the phone to talk to Walton, who is set to become James' sixth head coach, following Paul Silas and Mike Brown in his first stint in Cleveland, Erik Spoelstra in Miami and David Blatt and Lue in the second stint in Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.