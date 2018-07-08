Daily News - July 8, 2018
Ezra Shaw/NBAE via Getty Images
Tyronn Lue will meet with Luke Walton to discuss LeBron James
Author: Kristie Chiappelli
Publication: Sporting News
LeBron James and Luke Walton haven't crossed paths since "Decision 3.0," but Tyronn Lue has no problem bringing the Lakers coach up to speed.
The Cavaliers coach plans to meet with Walton and associate head coach Brian Shaw to discuss coaching the four-time MVP ahead of his first season in Los Angeles.
“I’ll just tell them LeBron’s easy,” Lue told The Los Angeles Times . “People get this whole thing built up like he’s hard to coach. It’s not. LeBron’s not the problem. It’s the outside tension that’s the problem. Just put added pressure immediately on the coaches, on his teammates. Now everything you do is under a microscope. … So it’s going to be a totally different change for the Lakers. They’ll be able to handle it. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers: What to do with Kevin Love?
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
The Cavaliers don't plan to trade Kevin Love?
That's what Cavs General Manager Koby Altman told the media at the Las Vegas Summer League. His point was the team "doesn't get better" by dealing love.
That could be true.
But even if the Cavs were seriously considering dealing Love, why tell the media? That's not a smart way to negotiate a trade. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James: What is his legacy with Cleveland Cavaliers?
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
LeBron James leaves the Cavaliers have playing more regular season games than anyone else in franchise history.
That's important to remember when putting his Cleveland career in perspective. James agreed to a four-year contract to play for the Los Angeles Lakers last weekend.
Eleven of his 15 NBA seasons have been with the Cavaliers. Here comes the top five: - CLICK HERE to read full story.
