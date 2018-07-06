Daily News - July 6, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers 2018 Summer League Primer

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

It’s almost inarguable ...

There is no professional league with an offseason as loaded with drama and excitement as the NBA.

It’s already been both – and Summer League hasn’t event tipped off in Vegas. It’s about to, and the Wine & Gold get it going on Friday night, bringing a strong squad to the desert, including a pair of promising international soon-to-be sophomores with Finals experience, Cleveland’s prized incoming rookie point guard from Alabama, a top-level two-way veteran and a player or two who might’ve slipped through the cracks in the recent Draft. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Bonzie Colson will not play for Cavaliers Summer League team

Author: Carter Rodriguez

Publication: Fear the Sword

It’s an odd place for the Cavaliers to be in to be concerned about who is playing for their summer league roster after four years of cast-offs and undrafted free agents. Things have changed, and finding diamonds in the rough is going to be an important task moving forward.

To that end, the Cavs were dealt a minor blow on Thursday before Summer League kicks off, as Bonzie Colson will not play for the team, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Colson is also no longer listed on the Cavs’ roster. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

What to expect from the Cavs’ Summer League Team

Author: Trevor Magnotti

Publication: Fear the Sword

It’s time for Las Vegas Summer League once again. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be sending a team to Vegas, hoping to get some development time for their young players as we shift into the next era of Cavs basketball.

In years past, all we could really get excited about was the idea of Jordan McRae growing into a rotation player, or that weird experience of Andrew Wiggins showing off for the Timberwolves. This year, however, might be the most interesting team the Cavs have fielded since Kyrie Irving was headlining LVSL. This team features at least four players who look to figure into the Cavs’ actual roster in 2018-19, and there are a couple of other fun pieces as well. Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman headline the team, but this is a team with several players who should be able to make runs at two-way deals and roster spots come fall. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

