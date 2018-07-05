Daily News - July 5, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton signs rookie contract with Cavaliers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton signed his first NBA contract, a four-year deal worth up to $20.2 million.

The Cavs announced Sexton's signing July 4, before any hot dogs could realistically hit anyone's grill.

Sexton, 19, was the eighth pick in the draft last month. Per league rules, the most he could earn this season was about $4.1 million, based on where he was selected. And that amount -- $4.07 million -- is what he'll get, a source told cleveland.com. Rookie contracts are guaranteed for the first two years, with team options for the last two years.

Now that he has signed his contract, Sexton can't be traded for 30 days. Not that the Cavs have shown any interest in moving the Alabama point guard since they drafted him. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

