Daily News - July 4, 2018

Billy Preston, Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman headline Cavaliers Summer League roster

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

Billy Preston, an intriguing undrafted free agent that the Cleveland Cavaliers called immediately after the draft, headlines the Cleveland Cavaliers MGM Resorts NBA Summer League roster.

Preston -- the one-time ballyhooed recruit out of high school -- will join 2018 first-round pick Collin Sexton and second-year players Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic on the team, which will begin play in Las Vegas on July 6.

The No. 18 high school player in 2017, Preston played in the McDonald's All-American game and signed with Kansas. But he never played a game because the NCAA was looking at a car he was driving and ended up playing three pro games in Bosnia before injuring his shoulder.

