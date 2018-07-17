Daily News - July 17, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers Scribbles: Scouting Collin Sexton, Billy Preston

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

Scribbles in my notebook while watching some of the Cavaliers summer league games on ESPN:

1. It appears the Cavaliers made the right move by selecting Collin Sexton at No. 8. The Alabama point guard has continued to improve during the two weeks playing in Las Vegas. He has tremendous straight-line speed. He especially drives well with his left hand. That will be an advantage as most defenders are conditioned to guard players against driving to their right side -- because most players are right-handed.

2. Sexton converted only 49 percent of his shots at the rim in his one year at Alabama. He has missed a lot of layups in Las Vegas. I do like how the right-handed Sexton is working on making driving layups with his left hand -- and having some success.

3. But remember Sexton is only 19 years old. He still has so much to learn. But his energy and tenacity are exciting. So is his athleticism. Not only is he fast, he can jump. His outside shooting is iffy, but that will improve. He was 2-of-10 on 3-pointers in Las Vegas heading into Monday's game. Most young players become much better shooters after a few years in the NBA. It's like most young hitters develop more power after a few years in Major League Baseball. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers, city of Cleveland celebrate newly refurbished gym on East Side

Author: Robert Higgs

Cleveland.com

The Cleveland Cavaliers, including some team legends, Mayor Frank Jackson and several dozen kids from Ward 7 on Monday celebrated the refurbished gymnasium floor at the Sterling Recreation Center on East 32nd Street.

The celebration was the third at a Cleveland rec center as a result of a deal between the city and the Cavaliers for upgrades at Quicken Loans Arena.

And the speakers urged the kids to take full advantage of the new surface.

"Here you have a newly refurbished court. Here you have a place where you can work on your skills," Ahmaad Crump, the Cavaliers in-arena emcee, told kids in the audience. "Who knows, maybe someday one of you will play for the Cavaliers." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Sexton Stars But Lakers End Cavs' Run in 2OT

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

It’s been said of the college game that put Collin Sexton on the map – with Alabama nearly beating 14th-ranked Minnesota with only three players – that the final score barely mattered. It was the Young Bull’s performance that left an indelible mark.

The same could be said of Monday night’s semifinal showdown in Vegas. The Lakers, behind Josh Hart’s 37 points, won the game – a 112-109 double-overtime thriller. But as far as Cavalier fans go, it was Cleveland’s fearless rookie guard who stole the show at Summer League.

The former Crimson Tide standout finished with 27 points on 9-for-22 shooting, nearly willing the Wine & Gold to the finals with a heroic effort down the stretch and in the extra-sessions adding three boards, two assists and a pair of steals.

Sexton drilled the game-tying triple with 26 seconds to go in regulation, pulling up for the bomb on the next possession after L.A.’s Sviatolslav Mykhailiuk banked home a 20-footer to put the Lakers up. In the first OT session, he scored the Cavs’ final five points of the period, including a free throw to extend the contest. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

