Daily News - July 16, 2018

Cavaliers Scribbles: Channing Frye, Jordan Clarkson & the roster

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

Scribbles in my Cavaliers notebook while thinking about the roster after signing Channing Frye:

1. At first, I wondered why the Cavaliers signed Channing Frye. He is 35 years old. The Cavs are in a rebuilding situation. He signed a modest, $2.4 million "veteran exception" contract.

2. General Manager Koby Altman views Frye as a "culture guy," much like Jose Calderon. Altman's first free agent signing a year ago was Calderon, who turned out to be very valuable as a part-time point guard and supporter of the coaching staff. It was Calderon who quickly went into the game when Rodney Hood refused during the playoffs. Calderon didn't want the situation to escalate.

Calderon has since signed with Detroit. The Cavs have rookie Collin Sexton and veteran George Hill for point guards. With a $19 million contract, it's unlikely Hill will be traded. The Cavs didn't add Hill until the middle of last season. His presence is why they don't need Calderon.

Holland, Sexton Lead the Charge as Cavs Keep Winning

Author: Joe Gabriele

Cavs.com

For the Wine & Gold, it’s been a different guy stepping to the forefront with each passing victory. And on Sunday afternoon in Vegas, it was John Holland who did they heavy lifting as Cleveland continued its winning ways – dropping Toronto, 82-68, at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Last year’s two-way signee with the Cavaliers and Charge, Holland had his best outing of the invitational – leading both teams with 23 points, going 8-of-12 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from long-range, adding two boards, a steal and a block.

Playing their second straight game without their international sophomore duo of Ante Zizic (who spent his Sunday watching Croatia and France battle it out in the World Cup final) and Cedi Osman, the Wine & Gold took control of the contest midway through the second quarter and never looked back – extending their edge to as many as 20 points early in the fourth quarter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

5QT: Cavs put clamps on Raptors; Lakers up next

Author: Colton Jones

Publication: Amico Hoops

Five quick takes on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 82-68 win over the Toronto Raptors in a Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinal on Sunday night…

1. A sequence midway through the third quarter typified how this game went. With the Raptors in possession, the basketball was knocked free and rolled across the floor. Not one, but two Cavaliers dove headfirst and hit the deck in pursuit, first-round draft pick Collin Sexton and second-year man Jamel Artis. While the ball went out of bounds and stayed with the Raptors, Cleveland coaches James Posey and Damon Jones and all the players on the bench erupted in praise of the effort.

That type of defensive effort was on display for the entire third quarter as the Cavaliers crushed the Raptors (sound familiar in regards to a playoff game?), 21-4, in the 10-minute period. Cleveland hounded Toronto into a 2-for-20 shooting performance in the quarter, turning a 39-37 halftime deficit into a 58-43 lead after three.

Collin Sexton has shown flashes in Las Vegas

Author: Andre Snellings

Publication: ESPN.com

On a day when former franchise-everything LeBron James was in the house supporting his new team, the Cleveland Cavaliers continued their transition to the future at the Las Vegas Summer League. The Cavs' summer league team defeated the Toronto Raptors 82-68 to move into the tournament semifinals on Monday night, and No. 9 overall pick Collin Sexton had another strong game with 18 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds. But will his Vegas display translate to the regular season against NBA competition?

Sexton has spent the summer league as primarily a volume scorer from the lead guard spot, averaging 17.8 points on 43.3 percent from the floor through six games. However, Sexton is doing most of his damage inside the arc, as he's shooting 46.3 percent (37-of-80) on 2-point shots but only 20 percent (2-of-10) from downtown. The lack of a consistent 3-pointer could be a problem at the next level, as he'll need that shot to be a consistently effective scorer at his size.

Sexton likes to attack the rim off the dribble from the 3-point line, sometimes utilizing screens but often creating on his own to get into the lane. He has a quick enough first step that he often has able to create a bit of space, but isn't very large so is not adept at using his body to seal off the defender. Instead, Sexton often relies on quickness to get to the rim jumper. On Sunday, there were six dribble-drives in the first half that culminated in either trying to finish at the rim or turning the ball over, the most memorable of which coming when he accelerated but missed a one-handed dunk over an interior defender.