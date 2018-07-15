Daily News - July 15, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Channing Frye returning to Cavaliers on one-year, $2.4 million deal

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

The Cavaliers and veteran forward Channing Frye agreed on a one-year, $2.4 million contract for him to re-join the franchise where he won a championship in 2016, league sources told cleveland.com.

Frye, 35, was traded by the Cavs to the Los Angeles Lakers along with Isaiah Thomas and Cleveland's first-round pick for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. on Feb. 8.

A fan favorite who is also close with lone Cavs All-Star Kevin Love, Frye posted a picture of himself to Instagram in his familiar Cleveland No. 9 jersey with the caption "Well I guess this is hello again." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers edge Rockets, 92-87, in Summer League playoffs

Author: Staff Report

Cleveland.com

Jamel Artis hit a big 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds to help push the Cavaliers to the quarterfinals of the NBA Summer League with a 92-87 victory over Houston Saturday at Las Vegas.

The Cavaliers (4-1) trailed by a point entering the final quarter, but dominated the period in dealing the Rockets their only loss in five Summer League games. The Cavaliers will play either Toronto or Charlotte in Sunday's quarterfinals.

Former Dayton star Scoochie Smith hit a pair of treys in the final minutes to give the Cavaliers a lead before Artis's deciding jumper from the corner.- CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Make a Point in Win Over Rockets

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Game Summary

Even with their impressive international swingman sitting out to rest and their other sophomore halfway across the globe to support his native country in the World Cup title game, the Wine & Gold just kept winning in Vegas.

With Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic out, the Cavaliers relied on their point guards – Collin Sexton and Scoochie Smith – and both came through with flying colors, notching 17 points apiece as Cleveland improved to 4-1 in Summer League play with the, 92-87, win on Saturday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Sexton, the 8th overall pick in this past June’s Draft, has improved as the invitational has progressed. The Young Bull came into Saturday’s affair averaging 18.8 points per and showed no signs of slowing down as tournament play began against Houston. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: