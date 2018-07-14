Daily News - July 14, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers excuse Ante Zizic from Summer League so he can return to Croatia for World Cup final

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

The Cavaliers said Ante Zizic could leave Las Vegas and head home to Croatia to be with his family for the country's World Cup final match Saturday.

And, as you might've guessed, Zizic took them up on it and boarded a flight Friday morning for home.

Zizic, 21, is traveling to his hometown of Split, Croatia, to watch the game. Croatia plays France in Moscow for World Cup glory. The match is at 11 a.m. Sunday, Cleveland time. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Admissions tax revenues from Cavs games at The Q could fall by millions in 2018-19

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain’s Cleveland

Maggie Keenan's favorite movie is "Major League."

The director of Cuyahoga County's office of budget and management is hoping the Cleveland Cavaliers, minus LeBron James, make an unlikely run in the 2019 NBA playoffs — a la the Indians in the classic 1989 film.

There is an obvious reason for that, and it goes well beyond Keenan's movie preferences and cheering for the home team.

Cuyahoga County generated $6,088,693.44 in admissions taxes from the 41 regular-season and 11 postseason contests that the Cavs played at Quicken Loans Arena in 2017-18. Almost one-third of that tally — $1,952,979.68 — occurred in the postseason, when the cost of tickets goes up considerably. (Cleveland's admissions tax rate of 8% is the highest in the state.) - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love Explains How He Learned LeBron James Was Leaving Cavaliers

Author: Khadrice Rollins

Publication: SI.com

At Sports Illustrated's Fashionable 50 red carpet Thursday, Kevin Love stopped for a second to chat with Rohan Nadkarni and Charlotte Wilder, and naturally, the conversation swayed from fashion into basketball since Love still plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and LeBron James doesn't.

Love explained how he was out with his friends in the Hamptons when the announcement was made that James would sign a four-year, $153 million contract with the Lakers, and after seeing the news, he had to excuse himself from his group to make some calls.

He added that later that day he texted James to wish him well with his new team. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

