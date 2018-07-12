Daily News - July 12, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Okaro White with chance to make Cavaliers, still recovering mentally from broken foot

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Okaro White has a real chance to earn a spot on the Cavaliers, but ask him about it and he'll talk instead of being frustrated about his foot.

White suffered a broken left foot in November and it totally derailed his season. He started four of the six games he played with the Miami Heat before the injury, and didn't see another minute in the NBA.

The Heat traded White to the Atlanta Hawks for Luke Babbitt on Feb. 8, and he was waived right away. The Cavs signed him to a 10-day contract, knowing he was not near ready to play in a game, and inked him two a two-year deal at the end of the regular season with a spot on the playoff roster to keep him in house.

Thus, White's first real action since the injury has been this week at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He had his best game of the summer so far on Wednesday with 13 points and seven rebounds in Cleveland's 96-84 win over Sacramento. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Collin Sexton, disciple of Chris Paul, has best game of summer with 25 points against Kings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

The games don't mean anything and many of the players Collin Sexton's faced so far in NBA Summer League won't be out there when October rolls around.

But Sexton is off to a very, very good start for the Cavaliers.

This is the tournament portion of Summer League, so the Cavs advanced to play the Rockets at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Speaking of the Rockets, one of the established, All-Star vets who gives Sexton advice is Houston's Chris Paul.

Paul has an AAU team, and in the summer of 2016 Sexton and the Chicago Bulls Wendell Carter Jr. (drafted one slot ahead of Sexton at No. 7) led Paul's U17 team to a championship here in Vegas. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Conquer Kings, Advance to Second Round

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

With already three exceptional offensive showings so far in the 2018 NBA Summer League, Collin "The Young Bull" Sexton took things up a notch on Wednesday afternoon, leading his new squad to a, 96-84, win over the Sacramento Kings while sophomores Ante Zizic and Cedi Osman took the day off to rest.

The Wine & Gold's third win of the summer came on the back of a personal-best 25 points for Sexton as well as seven assists and four rebounds over 25 minutes of action at the Thomas & Mack Center in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sexton was quick to attribute his explosiveness on Wednesday to his former collegiate coach, Avery Johnson, who saw Sexton's speed as a huge advantage that could be useful at the pro level.

"In college, coach Avery wanted me to utilize my speed to my advantage," Sexton recounted. "And it just turned over once I got to Summer League, so I'm just going to continue to use my speed to my advantage while I'm out there." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

