Daily News - January 9, 2018

LeBron James, Kevin Love, Warriors blowout losses, bad defense: Cavaliers-Timberwolves rewind

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Blowouts galore. If the Cavaliers are going to be blown out, they do it in style.

In this one, they trailed by 41 points -- a season high. The 28-point loss was a season worst, and the third time this year they’ve lost by at least 20.

Cleveland's previous largest deficit was 37, way back on Oct. 21 in an eventual 21-point loss to the Magic.

No one knows where LeBron James will be next season, only that he'll be chasing titles

Author: Bud Shaw

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - NBA coaches would love for LaVar Ball to go away, or at least for the media to stop quoting him.

That became even more apparent after Ball told ESPN the Lakers don't want to play for head coach Luke Walton.

Rick Carlisle, the Dallas Mavericks coach who serves as the president of the NBA coaches' association, chastised ESPN and writer Jeff Goodman for the story.

Why Alabama's national title means good things for LeBron James and the Cavs

Author: Scott Patsko

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Yeah, the Cavaliers' blowout loss to the Timberwolves on Monday was bad, but don't despair, Cleveland sports fans. Alabama's win against Georgia in the CFP national title game means good things for LeBron James and Co.

That's because, since 2012, as Alabama goes, so goes LeBron James.

Perhaps you've seen that meme that spells out how when Alabama wins a title, LeBron James also wins a title. It's been circulating for the past couple years, and the trend continues to hold: Alabama starts the year with a win/loss, and James follows suit that summer.

