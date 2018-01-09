Daily News - January 9, 2018
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
LeBron James, Kevin Love, Warriors blowout losses, bad defense: Cavaliers-Timberwolves rewind
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
Blowouts galore. If the Cavaliers are going to be blown out, they do it in style.
In this one, they trailed by 41 points -- a season high. The 28-point loss was a season worst, and the third time this year they’ve lost by at least 20.
Cleveland’s previous largest deficit was 37, way back on Oct. 21 in an eventual 21-point loss to the Magic. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
No one knows where LeBron James will be next season, only that he'll be chasing titles
Author: Bud Shaw
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio - NBA coaches would love for LaVar Ball to go away, or at least for the media to stop quoting him.
That became even more apparent after Ball told ESPN the Lakers don't want to play for head coach Luke Walton.
Rick Carlisle, the Dallas Mavericks coach who serves as the president of the NBA coaches' association, chastised ESPN and writer Jeff Goodman for the story. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Why Alabama's national title means good things for LeBron James and the Cavs
Author: Scott Patsko
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Yeah, the Cavaliers' blowout loss to the Timberwolves on Monday was bad, but don't despair, Cleveland sports fans. Alabama's win against Georgia in the CFP national title game means good things for LeBron James and Co.
That's because, since 2012, as Alabama goes, so goes LeBron James.
Perhaps you've seen that meme that spells out how when Alabama wins a title, LeBron James also wins a title. It's been circulating for the past couple years, and the trend continues to hold: Alabama starts the year with a win/loss, and James follows suit that summer. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
