Daily News - January 8, 2018

#CavsWolves Game Preview - January 8, 2018

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers (26-13) travel to the Land of 10,000 Lakes on Monday to do battle with the Western Conference's Minnesota Timberwolves (25-16). Tipoff from the Target Center is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold enter Monday night's contest coming off a 131-127 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

In the win, Cleveland scored a season-high 131 points on 47-94 (.500) shooting as well as 25 assists and 60 points in the paint (second-most this season), 23 second chance points (season high) and 25 fast break points (season high). Defensively, the Cavs swiped 11 steals and scored 33 points (second-most this season) off of 20 Magic turnovers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Return of Isaiah Thomas taking Cavaliers’ offensive attack to a ‘different dimension’

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

ORLANDO: With Isaiah Thomas, there may be no such thing as a routine and-one.

When the 5-foot-9 point guard drives into the land of the giants, there always seems to be a little bit of a prayer involved as he heaves the ball toward the basket. And that prayer is routinely answered.

“That was beautiful. It doesn’t matter how tall you are guarding him, he’s gonna find a way to go up,” LeBron James said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The ‘hits’ are coming for IT, and that’s a good thing

Author: Don McCormack

Publication: Amico Hoops

Isaiah Thomas has without question been a hit in his two games played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After having not playing in an NBA game for seventh months as he worked his way back from a torn labrum in his right hip, Thomas’ infusion into the lineup has added an obvious bounce to coach Tyronn Lue’s squad.

However, for Thomas, the hits keep coming… and will keep coming, and every time they do, you can bet everyone who bleeds Wine and Gold collectively holds their breath. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

