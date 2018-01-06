Daily News - January 6, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic, Game 39 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Cavaliers (25-13) play at the Orlando Magic (12-27) Saturday in the second of a five-game road trip.

When: 7 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Ohio - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James' MVP chances have increased significantly with James Harden's injury

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter his standing in the NBA, it seemed unlikely for LeBron James, in his 15th NBA season, to claim another MVP award, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers and the stiff competition heading into the year.

Voter fatigue -- the idea that people making the call prefer someone new, a player that creates fresh buzz and hasn't been around long enough to be taken for granted -- has been another theory mentioned over the last few years. Then, of course, there was the expected regular season maintenance plan, trying to keep James fresh for another title run and perhaps making sacrifices during the 82-game grind to make that reality.

History wasn't on James' side either, as nearly 80 percent of all MVP winners have been between the ages of 24 and 30. James turned 33 at the end of December. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers' confidence high with Isaiah Thomas joining starters

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -- After three consecutive Finals trips and all kinds of rockiness through the course of each regular season in those years, Tyronn Lue knows better than to fret over the Cavaliers' recent slide of losses in five of the last seven games.

That's on a macro level. LeBron James plays here, as does Kevin Love and Dwyane Wade. They have rings. They'll figure it out.

But on a micro level, Lue has reason for optimism -- the Cavs have played virtually all season without their two point guards and that is about to change. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: