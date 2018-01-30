Daily News - January 30, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James must move out of 'Strugglesville'

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I've actually received a few emails lately suggesting the Cleveland Cavaliers trade LeBron James.

Sigh.

One emailer even suggested, "No one can play with LeBron."

He was basing this on the problems Isaiah Thomas was having since joining the Cavs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers' 10 best trade targets: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching.

It's Feb. 8, moved up before the All-Star break this season. For the Cleveland Cavaliers, a struggling team with an old roster, it's an important date, the last real chance to add an impact player for their championship quest.

It's also a chance for general manager Koby Altman to rebound, perhaps earn some trust after his busted trade with the Boston Celtics, one that Cleveland has yet to benefit from. Isaiah Thomas is struggling to fit in and Jae Crowder hasn't found comfort in a new system. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsPistons Game Preview - January 30, 2018

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers (29-19) travel to Detroit for a Tuesday night tilt with the Pistons (22-26) in the second game of a home-and-home series. Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

Heading into the Motor City, the Wine & Gold hold a two-game winning streak following their most recent win on Sunday night over the Pistons, 121-104, at The Q.

In the victory over Tuesday night's host, the Cavs broke a 95-95 tie by closing out the game on a 26-9 run. Cleveland ended the night with at least 120 points for the ninth time this season (8-1 record), shooting 42-83 (.506) from the field, 15-35 (.429) from three-point range and 22-26 (.846) from the foul line. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: