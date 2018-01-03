Daily News - January 3, 2018
Isaiah Thomas' debut a smashing success, Cavaliers beat Blazers 127-110
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For a player who hadn't touched the court in seven months and claimed to have no rhythm, Isaiah Thomas looked pretty good.
Thomas scored 17 points in 19 minutes in his Cavaliers debut and Cleveland beat the Portland Trail Blazers 127-110. The Cavs snapped a three-game losing streak overall and won their 13th in a row at home.
Thomas, 28, came off the bench in the first quarter and exited for good with 8:10 left in the game. He shot 6-of-12, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, and contributed three assists and three rebounds with two turnovers. He'll sit tomorrow's game against Boston but is expected to start Saturday against Orlando. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James' summary of Isaiah Thomas' debut: 'He has a chip on his shoulder for life'
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Isaiah Thomas' Cavaliers debut went better than anybody thought. Him included.
"I didn't think I would play that well," Thomas said, following his 17-point performance in a 127-110 win for Cleveland over Portland. "Especially that first shot I took, I thought it was going to be an air ball."
Indeed, Thomas was off on not just his first shot, but his second, too. And he did airball a 3-pointer to end the first quarter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James' approach to Isaiah Thomas' debut: 'Just give him the ball'
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- LeBron James prides himself on knowing his teammates, everything from their favorite spots on the floor to how they want the ball off passes -- if they like laces or no laces or laces out.
But when it comes to Isaiah Thomas, who will make his Cavaliers debut Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, James' approach is pretty simple.
"It doesn't matter," James said. "Just give him the ball." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
