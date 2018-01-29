Daily News - January 29, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers: It's hard to be Isaiah Thomas again

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Isaiah Thomas wonders why the Cleveland Cavaliers would trade for him if they were not going to let him be Isaiah Thomas.

That Isaiah Thomas was a one-season wonder.

Thomas had the fifth-highest "usage rate" in the NBA with the Boston Celtics last season at 34 percent, meaning when he was on the floor more than one of every three Celtics plays were run for him. The second-most on his team was Gerald Green at 22.7 percent. It was one of the wider gaps in the league. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tyronn Lue looks to split up LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas more throughout the game

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With 4:57 remaining in the third quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers clinging to a one-point lead, head coach Tyronn Lue did something a little unusual with his lineup. He took both LeBron James and Kevin Love out at the same time, letting Isaiah Thomas -- who has been getting bashed from all sides recently -- and four reserves finish the quarter.

In those pivotal five minutes, the Cavs pushed the lead to three points heading into the final period.

Thomas was responsible for 10 of the team's 13 points, combining his own scoring and assists. The only play he didn't have a direct role in featured Kyle Korver and Channing Frye. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Channing Frye's value is something Cavaliers 'can't put into words'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It had gotten a little stuffy for the Cleveland Cavaliers recently, a week that started with a fiery team meeting in the aftermath of the team's worst stretch of the season.

Leave it to Channing Frye to lighten the mood.

Only this time, the team jokester who had tumbled out of head coach Tyronn Lue's tight 10-man rotation brought some levity on the court, with an unexpected putback dunk that sent his teammates into a state of delirium, allowing the drama-filled Cavaliers to exhale for a brief moment. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: