Daily News - January 27, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Tyronn Lue believes lineup change gave Cavaliers what they wanted defensively (video)

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers went back to their old starting lineup for Friday night's game against the Indiana Pacers. Well, four of the the five starters from last season anyway. With Kyrie Irving gone, there's nothing the Cavs can do about that final starting spot.

With each player in a familiar and more comfortable role, the Cavs turned in an admirable defensive performance, much better than recent head-scratchers.

"I think Kevin (Love) and Tristan (Thompson) worked really good together on the defensive end pulling the trigger big-big," Lue said following the 115-108 win. "I thought we were able to blitz and then get a body on the big and Kevin would rotate to the opposite big. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

JR Smith 'needed' a performance like Friday against Indiana, but knows he has to back it up with more

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the midst of his worst season, with rumors circulating about the Cleveland Cavaliers showing interest in Sacramento Kings combo-guard George Hill, a potential replacement for him in the starting lineup, JR Smith delivered his best performance of the season and one of his brightest in the last few years.

For one night, he silenced the doubters, scoring a season-high 23 points on 8-of-15 from the field and 7-of-13 from 3-point range.

"It gets me going in the right direction," Smith said following the Cavaliers' 115-108 win against the Indiana Pacers. "Unfortunately, you got to have a short-term memory because you got another game coming right back up. But I'm going to dwell on this one for a while. I needed it." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

J.R. Smith finally arrives, Cavaliers beat Pacers 115-108

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- And there it is. The "J.R." game.

J.R. Smith, maligned as much as any Cavalier for poor play in what's been a mostly disappointing season so far, erupted for a season-high 23 points and seven 3s in Cleveland's 115-108 win over the Indiana Pacers.

"I needed a game like this," Smith said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: