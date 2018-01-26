Daily News - January 26, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James picks Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love on his 2018 All-Star team

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Big Three will be back together for one night.

LeBron James, named one of the captains for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, picked former teammate Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love as two representatives of his team.

James had the first pick by virtue of being the top vote-getter. He would not disclose the order in which he selected players. However, logic would point to James selecting Golden State's Kevin Durant first, keeping him from being a part of Team Stephen Curry. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kyrie Irving threatened to sit out with knee surgery if the Cavaliers didn't trade him

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As the Cavaliers try to save their season through potential trades, the big one they pulled off last summer doesn't look so good right now.

To wit:

The Celtics lead Cleveland by 6.5 games for first place in the East. The Cavs are now just two-tenths of a percentage point behind the Sacramento Kings for the league's worst defense. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers, Kings far apart on potential trade for George Hill: Sources

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cavaliers and Kings are further apart on a trade for George Hill than it first appeared, sources told cleveland.com, with significant hurdles toward a potential deal remaining.

One source told cleveland.com that the two sides were speaking "conceptually" about Hill and were never close; another said the Cavs sought to change the parameters of a potential trade.

Conceptually, at least, the Cavs would get Hill from the Kings and send Channing Frye and Iman Shumpert to Sacramento. Derrick Rose could also have been involved and perhaps a future second-round draft pick. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: