Daily News - January 24, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Can the Cavailers fix everything that ails them? -- Bud Shaw's You Said It

Author: Bud Shaw

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland sports fans have questions about the Browns, Cavaliers and Indians.

Like: When Jimmy Haslam says he’s “delighted” to have Hue Jackson as his head coach, he does know the meaning of “delighted,” right?

Will LeBron James beat out James Harden for MVP, or just for Best Beard? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love likely to participate in All-Star 3-point contest, waits for LeBron James to pick him for game

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

SAN ANTONIO -- Kevin Love said he likely will accept an invitation to participate in the 3-point contest on All-Star Saturday in Los Angeles.

Love was selected to the All-Star Game for the fifth time on Tuesday and was also asked to do the 3-point contest. He told cleveland.com he would likely accept because it would be his first time in the 3-point contest as a Cavalier and he'd frame his jersey.

Love won the 2012 3-point contest while a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tyronn Lue vows to make a change to Cavaliers' lineup following another bad loss

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

SAN ANTONIO -- After being steadfastly opposed to it during the Cavaliers' terrible month, coach Tyronn Lue said he would finally make a change to his lineup or rotation after a 114-102 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday.

"I'm gonna make a change," Lue said, though he declined to say what it might be.

The Cavs' current starting lineup of LeBron James, Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, Isaiah Thomas, and Jae Crowder has a minus-22.8 rating -- which means it's being outscored by that many points on average per 100 possessions. (That's really bad). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: