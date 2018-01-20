Daily News - January 20, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers: Too many big name players?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Too many big names?

That's a question the Cleveland Cavaliers have to ask themselves.

The Cavs have six players who have been All-Stars at some point in their careers: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose, Isaiah Thomas, Kevin Love and Kyle Korver.

That can be good ... or bad.

Let's consider a few things:

Cavaliers pursue George Hill, DeAndre Jordan in potential trades

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Cavs minute: They're 4-1 in their last five and have won three straight at home against the Thunder. But this is a different iteration of the OKC franchise than what the Cavs are used to. ... LeBron James, who needs 25 points for 30,000 in his career, is averaging 28.9 ppg in 25 games against the Thunder -- his third-highest scoring average against any team. ... Dwyane Wade is one of two bench players in the league averaging at least 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists. ... Iman Shumpert (knee surgery) remains out. ... Seven of the Cavs' 12 remaining games before the All-Star break are on national TV.

Kevin Love's role starting to dwindle with Isaiah Thomas' return

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Days after the Cavaliers' top players expressed concerns that the front office would not seek trades to upgrade the roster by the Feb. 8 deadline, the team has apparently reached out to multiple teams about potential deals.

The Cavs called Sacramento about guard George Hill, sources confirmed to Cleveland.com, and according to multiple reports have also expressed interest to the Los Angeles Clippers about center DeAndre Jordan and backup wing Lou Williams.

Yahoo Sports first reported the Cavs' interest in Hill and the New York Times reported the Cavs' call to the Clippers, though it's been no secret the Cavs had interest in the shot-blocking Jordan to help fix their broken defense.

