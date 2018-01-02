Daily News - January 2, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Isaiah Thomas hints at special 2018 after frustrating and tough process where he lost his 'powers'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The slow grind is finally over.

Isaiah Thomas, who has been rehabbing a significant hip injury for months, his attitude getting worse as he got closer to his season debut, was smiling once again when discussing the lengthy process to medical clearance. And he's eager to make up for lost time.

"It's a blessing," Thomas said following Monday's practice, one in which he participated in a full-court 5-on-5 scrimmage for the first time. "It's been a long process for me. It's been a frustrating and tough process but at the same time you got to trust it. Each and every day, I just attacked it every day to try to get better and now that day is here. I haven't played in so long so it's going to be a weird feeling tomorrow but I'm happy. I'm happy it's here."

Cleveland Cavaliers wisely taking it slow with Isaiah Thomas

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Go slow.

That's the approach everyone should take when it comes to Isaiah Thomas.

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Go slow.

That's the approach everyone should take when it comes to Isaiah Thomas.

The Cleveland Cavaliers point guard will make his season debut in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trailblazers at Quicken Loans Arena. He is coming off a major hip injury.

Isaiah Thomas to make his Cavaliers debut Tuesday, will be on minutes restriction

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Isaiah Thomas will make his long-awaited Cleveland Cavaliers debut on Tuesday night when the team hosts the Portland Trail Blazers, head coach Tyronn Lue said following Monday's practice.

Thomas, who has been rehabbing from a hip injury that he originally suffered in March, will come off the bench for the first time since the 2015-16 regular season and be on an undisclosed minutes restriction. He won't play back-to-backs until the medical staff allows, meaning Thomas will miss the game against his old team on Wednesday night, as the Cavs open a five-game road trip in Boston.

With Thomas coming off the bench, Jose Calderon will remain in the starting lineup and how Thomas is used alongside playmaker Dwyane Wade is a bit of an unknown. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

