Daily News - January 18, 2018

Who hit 30,000 points faster: LeBron James or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

Author: Rich Exner

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James this week likely will become the seventh NBA player to reach 30,000 points.

And, at 33, James is getting there at a younger age than all-time points leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Jabbar got a later start to his NBA career, first playing in college for UCLA.

Here's a comparison of the path to 30,000 points and beyond:

LeBron's 30,000: What are the highest scoring weeks of James' career?

Author: Rich Exner

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In LeBron James' 14-plus seasons in the NBA, he never scored more points in a week than his last five regular-season games for the Miami Heat.

He finished the 2014 season with games of 38, 29, 37, 36 and 27 points for a total of 167. Less than three months later, James announced his return to Cleveland.

But what was a bit unusual about that week is that it included five games, more than normal for an NBA season. He averaged 33.4 points in those games.

Derrick Rose not concerned about uncertain role: 'I just want to hoop'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- When Derrick Rose went down with a nagging ankle injury, causing him to leave the team for two weeks to contemplate his basketball future and get back in the right state of mind following yet another injury setback in a career marred by them, he was the Cleveland Cavaliers' starting point guard.

That was more than two months ago. Plenty has changed since.

Isaiah Thomas made his debut, finally returning after seven months of rehab on his right hip. Jose Calderon filled in admirably as starter for 24 games, forcing his way into the rotation. Dwyane Wade became the de facto backup point guard, thriving in a new role running the veteran-laded second unit.

