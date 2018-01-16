Daily News - January 16, 2018
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Warriors continue dominance of Cavaliers on MLK Day, win 118-108
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Considering what the Golden State Warriors usually do to the Cavaliers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the home team got off easy this time.
The Warriors merely beat the Cavs on Monday in a game that was closer for most of it than the final score might indicate, instead of running them out of the building.
Cleveland faltered in the second half and lost to the defending champs, 118-108. The Cavs have lost four straight, eight of 10, and nine of their last 12 games.
They are 1-7 in their last eight meetings with the Warriors, including the Finals. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers players wondering if their problems are fixable after Warriors loss
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There is growing discontent and concern in the Cavaliers' locker room that the root problems of their prolonged slump are not fixable.
The Cavs were beaten by the Golden State Warriors, 118-108, on Monday for their fourth consecutive loss. They've won just three games out of the last 12 and are four-tenths of a percentage point from being the NBA's worst defensive-team.
Multiple marquee Cleveland players spoke without attribution to cleveland.com, ESPN, and The Athletic after the loss to the Warriors, and league sources separately spoke to cleveland.com to describe a sullen and dour atmosphere on a team that a few short weeks ago was toasting in Napa, Calif. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers lose another to currently superior Warriors
Author: Bill Livingston
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the final three seconds of the third quarter Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers' littlest assassin, Isaiah Thomas, gave an indication of the kind of ESPN SportsCentric, trick shot and make-you-E-in-HORSE improbability it was going to take just to hang close to the Golden State Warriors.
Thomas skittered toward the basket and floated a shot toward The Q's rafters that could have been a child's released balloon, so forlornly high was it flying.
Not even the Warriors 6-11 de facto guard Kevin Durant -- called "Durantula," for his Spiderman arms, or "The Slim Reaper" for his build and his grim harvest of shots scythed out of the air -- could get it. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (1/16) Cleveland Cavaliers face bitter reality after latest loss to Warriors: Chris Fedor Cleveland.com
- (1/16) Cleveland Cavaliers will 'get the ship righted,' says Warriors head coach Steve Kerr Cleveland.com
- (1/16) Tyronn Lue says Cavaliers still best team in the East, or they 'will be' Cleveland.com
- (1/16) Cleveland Cavaliers still have plenty of questions facing them in Warriors matchup Cleveland.com
- (1/16) LeBron James says Cavaliers 'not ready for playoffs' ahead of Warriors game Cleveland.com
- (1/16) LeBron James reflects on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, criticizes President Trump as a divider Cleveland.com
- (1/16) Dubs' Big Fourth Spoils Cavaliers Homecoming Cavs.com
- (1/16) On MLK Day, LeBron James says, Don’t let Trump-era racism ‘conquer us as people’ Akron Beacon Journal
- (1/16) Marla’s 37 shots from beyond the arc on a bad fourth quarter, building habits and an important stretch Akron Beacon Journal
- (1/16) Warriors 118, Cavaliers 108: Cavs find energy against Finals rival, but doomed by cold fourth quarter Akron Beacon Journal
- (1/16) Relax, Cavs fans — LeBron is in the house | Jeff Schudel News-Herald
- (1/16) Cavs sputter in fourth in 118-108 loss to the Warriors News-Herald
- (1/16) Failing to finish: Cavaliers fumble away fourth quarter, fall to Warriors for fourth straight loss and ninth in 12 games Medina-Gazette
- (1/16) Cavs notes: Ready for the postseason? Not Cavs Medina-Gazette
- (1/16) LeBron James: Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision just as important today Medina-Gazette
- (1/16) Final Thoughts: Cavs players growing concerned problems facing team aren't fixable The Athletic
- (1/16) LeBron James reflects on MLK Day in today’s political climate: Weekly Wine and Gold Waiting For Next Year
- (1/16) Kevin Durant, LeBron James playing in class by themselves Columbus Dispatch
- (1/16) Cavaliers Disappear In Fourth, Korver Hidden By Warriors Again 92.3 The Fan
- (1/16) Dribbles: Cavs look better, but struggle is real Amico Hoops
- (1/16) Amico: Cavs will need trade to overtake Warriors Amico Hoops
- (1/16) KD: IT, Cavs will be ‘much better than they are right now’ Amico Hoops
- (1/16) Lue: Cavs not best in East, ‘but will be’ Amico Hoops
- (1/16) Kerr says Cavs needn’t worry about slump Amico Hoops
- (1/16) Kerr, Steph: Cavs-Warriors building a legacy Amico Hoops
- (1/16) Multiple Cavs acknowledge growing discontent, concern about current state of team ESPN.com
- (1/16) Durant scores 16 in the third quarter as Warriors defeat Cavaliers ESPN.com
- (1/16) Tyronn Lue says Cavaliers are best in East thanks to LeBron James ESPN.com
- (1/16) There’s Still a Kevin Durant-Sized Gap Between the Cavaliers and Warriors Sports Illustrated
- (1/16) The Cavs started fast, but the Warriors still have a hell of a closing kick Yahoo Sports
- (1/16) Warriors-Cavaliers rivalry, one of NBA's greatest, might have just come to an end CBS Sports
- (1/16) Cleveland Cavaliers' lingering issues continue in loss to Golden State Warriors USA Today
- (1/16) LeBron James reflects on Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy USA Today
- (1/16) Have off-Court Politics Changed Cavs-Warriors Rivalry? Bleacher Report
- (1/16) Kevin Durant, Warriors Snap LeBron James, Cavaliers' 13-Game Home Winning Streak Bleacher Report
- (1/16) Kurtenbach: The retooled Cavs simply aren’t in the Warriors’ class anymore San Jose Mercury News
- (1/16) Warriors pull away late for win over Cavaliers San Francisco Chronicle
- (1/16) Thompson: The best days are behind this Warriors-Cavaliers rivalry, but they were great days The Athletic
- (1/16) Five observations from the Warriors' 118-108 win over the Cavaliers in Cleveland The Athletic
- (1/16) Canton Charge midseason report Canton Repository