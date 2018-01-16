Daily News - January 16, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Warriors continue dominance of Cavaliers on MLK Day, win 118-108

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Considering what the Golden State Warriors usually do to the Cavaliers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the home team got off easy this time.

The Warriors merely beat the Cavs on Monday in a game that was closer for most of it than the final score might indicate, instead of running them out of the building.

Cleveland faltered in the second half and lost to the defending champs, 118-108. The Cavs have lost four straight, eight of 10, and nine of their last 12 games.

They are 1-7 in their last eight meetings with the Warriors, including the Finals. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers players wondering if their problems are fixable after Warriors loss

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There is growing discontent and concern in the Cavaliers' locker room that the root problems of their prolonged slump are not fixable.

The Cavs were beaten by the Golden State Warriors, 118-108, on Monday for their fourth consecutive loss. They've won just three games out of the last 12 and are four-tenths of a percentage point from being the NBA's worst defensive-team.

Multiple marquee Cleveland players spoke without attribution to cleveland.com, ESPN, and The Athletic after the loss to the Warriors, and league sources separately spoke to cleveland.com to describe a sullen and dour atmosphere on a team that a few short weeks ago was toasting in Napa, Calif. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers lose another to currently superior Warriors

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the final three seconds of the third quarter Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers' littlest assassin, Isaiah Thomas, gave an indication of the kind of ESPN SportsCentric, trick shot and make-you-E-in-HORSE improbability it was going to take just to hang close to the Golden State Warriors.

Thomas skittered toward the basket and floated a shot toward The Q's rafters that could have been a child's released balloon, so forlornly high was it flying.

Not even the Warriors 6-11 de facto guard Kevin Durant -- called "Durantula," for his Spiderman arms, or "The Slim Reaper" for his build and his grim harvest of shots scythed out of the air -- could get it. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: