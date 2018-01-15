Daily News - January 15, 2018
The Cavaliers, the Warriors, and MLK Day's 'statement' game: Bill Livingston
Author: Bill Livingston
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Why don't they know their place?
NBA players belong on the court, not at a podium or holding political rallies for Crooked Hillary Clinton.
Who gave them a podium anyway, other than once a year -- today, on Martin Luther King Day?
Origin of the species. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Slumping Cleveland Cavaliers have me babbling to myself
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Talking to myself about the Cleveland Cavaliers:
Question: How do you think the Cavs will play against the Golden State Warriors on Monday?
Answer: At this point, I can't even think about them beating the Warriors. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers, Browns, Indians, Buckeyes among Greater Cleveland Sports Awards finalists
Author: Branson Wright
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 18th annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Renaissance Hotel grand ballroom in downtown Cleveland.
Nineteen area amateur and professional athletes will receive awards in a night that will celebrate sports excellence and achievement.
The night will include a presentation of a Courage Award to Samer Babi of North Olmsted High School, a Lifetime Achievement award to former Cavaliers center Zydrunas Ilgauskas, and a Best Moment Award announced at the event. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
