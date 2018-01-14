January 14, 2018
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball...
January 14, 2018
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have recalled center Ante Zizic from the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated...
January 14, 2018
Game Summary ...
January 13, 2018
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball...
January 13, 2018
The Cleveland Cavaliers 14th Annual Black Heritage Celebration (BHC) will tip off on Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Monday, January 15th...
January 13, 2018
Wrap-Up -- If the question is: Does it hurt more to give up a season-high in points and get blown out by four touchdowns or to let a 22...
January 12, 2018
On Friday, January 12, 2018, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Cavs – Pacers game (7:00 p.m.) and the Blue Jackets – Canucks game (7:00 p.m.)...
January 12, 2018
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Monsters & Cleveland Gladiators will once again team up with Hermes Road Racing to host...