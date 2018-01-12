Daily News - January 12, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

The Cavaliers need to move defense to the top of whatever is on their agendas

Author: Bud Shaw

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavs loss to Toronto is the first time LeBron James has dropped consecutive games by at least 25 points.

This note is brought to you by ESPN Stats and Information and also comes compliment of the Raptors, who were were playing without Kyle Lowery and Serge Ibaka.

Their absence only allowed for Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Norman Powell and Pascal Siakam to do what they do best - which, until Thursday night, wasn't nearly so apparent. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tyronn Lue suggests personal agendas hurting Cavaliers, but who does he mean?

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said if his players "have agendas, we've got to get rid of our agendas and play the right way."

His remark was at the end of his press conference following the Cavs' worst loss of the season, a 133-99 loss to the Toronto Raptors, which followed the previous, worst loss of the season -- a 28-point blowout by the Timberwolves on Monday.

Lue wouldn't say definitively whether he thought that was the problem, that personal agendas were the root of his team's total lack of competitiveness these last two games. But it was obviously on his mind. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James' blow up on bench in Toronto was with Phil Handy, not Kevin Love

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- The argument between LeBron James and Cavaliers assistant coach Phil Handy captured by TNT cameras stemmed from James essentially telling him to butt out from the players holding themselves accountable for poor play.

The Cavs were well on their way to getting embarrassed by the Toronto Raptors, 133-99, when Pascal Siakam blew past Kevin Love and dunked late in the second quarter.

Coach Tyronn Lue took timeout, and on the way to the bench, according to sources, James was ripping into Love for the play. Love agreed with James, but by the time they got to the bench, Handy started into the players. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

