Daily News - January 11, 2018

Isaiah Thomas: Cavaliers' midseason lulls 'unacceptable'

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- There's something about the Cavaliers and the way they defend in the games leading up to a road date with the Raptors, and trying to fix the defense through a tough film session and practice at the Air Canada Centre's auxiliary gym.

This time, coach Tyronn Lue gathered the guys before practice Wednesday and showed them the first quarter of Cleveland's 127-99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves from Monday night.

It was the Cavs' worst margin of defeat this season, and it was the second consecutive game in which they allowed a season-worst 127 points. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaiah Thomas fined $20,000 for clotheslining Andrew Wiggins

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas was fined $20,000 for clotheslining Minnesota's Andrew Wiggins in the third quarter of a 28-point loss Monday.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's executive vice president for basketball operations, announced the fine Wednesday.

Thomas was issued a flagrant-two foul for the play -- which came with 6:47 left in the third quarter -- drawing an automatic ejection. He apologized to Wiggins for striking him in the jaw/neck area, and said after the game that he was trying to go for the steal. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Is DeAndre Jordan worth the Brooklyn first-round pick Cavaliers acquired in Kyrie Irving trade?

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The smiles are obvious when discussing the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick -- the crown jewel of the Kyrie Irving trade -- with members of the Cleveland Cavaliers organization.

Even with the Nets playing better than some expected, piling up 15 wins in the first 40 games, the pick still looks destined for the top 10 in what looks like a star-studded draft. That makes it tough to envision the Cavaliers parting with it unless they receive a franchise-changing player, a term that has been used by decision makers for months..

Over the weekend Terry Pluto wrote about Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, a name that continues to be connected with the defensively challenged Cavs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

