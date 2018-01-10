Daily News - January 10, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

The Cleveland Cavaliers' problem with Tristan Thompson: Bill Livingston

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers have a Tristan Thompson problem.

The Cleveland center is playing a position that is rapidly becoming obsolete in basketball, with a skill set that is anchored in the paint as much as a Dutch master at his canvas.

All this is at odds with the 3-point-heavy style that seems to fit both the overall talent of the team and the game as coach Tyronn Lue envisions it. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Isaiah Thomas, questionable starters

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook:

1. Before getting to the state of the Cavs, a word about Isaiah Thomas. To be exact, a word of caution. Right before his first game, I wrote a column about the return of the 5-foot-9 All-Star after missing seven months with a hip injury. It began like this: "Go slow."

2. The Cavs were concerned about great expectations surrounding Thomas coming from the fans and Thomas himself. That also was true of some of the players, who are still trying to figure out how to play with each other.

Marla Ridenour: LeBron James’ rant may loom, but struggling Cavaliers need answers, not drama

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

MINNEAPOLIS: The point in the season is approaching when LeBron James gets restless.

In a jovial mood after a Jan. 3 loss at Boston, James alluded to it then, mentioning that around game 41 is when he usually “goes off” on the state of the Cavaliers.

In a jovial mood after a Jan. 3 loss at Boston, James alluded to it then, mentioning that around game 41 is when he usually "goes off" on the state of the Cavaliers.

It might be in the form of cryptic tweets or Instagram posts. It might be a rant like last Jan. 23 after a two-point loss at New Orleans, when he called the Cavs a "top-heavy team," and ripped the organization for not building a deeper roster.

