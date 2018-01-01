Daily News - January 1, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Backscreens: Who shot J.R.’s offense?

Author: Don McCormack

Publication: Amico Hoops

Cleaning out the notebook of some leftover backscreens from the Cleveland Cavaliers’ birthday-spoiling-for-LeBron James 104-101 loss in Salt Lake City to the Utah Jazz on Saturday night…

* The season-long struggles of J.R. Smith on the offensive end continued in this one. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard made two of seven shots he took, all from beyond the 3-point line, in 33 minutes. Perhaps even more concerning, the rest of Smith’s stat line consisted of two rebounds, one turnover and two fouls.

Of course, he was tasked with attempting to defending Utah’s dynamic rookie guard, Donovan Mitchell, who scorched the Cavaliers for the second time this season, posting 29 points. In fairness to Smith, no one in a Cleveland uniform offered much resistance against Mitchell, who made good on 10 of 17 field-goal attempts and also addd four rebounds, six dimes, three steals and a blocked shot in a game-high 39 minutes. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

After an 0-3 road trip, Cavaliers need a spark that impending return of Isaiah Thomas might provide

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

SALT LAKE CITY: Even after the Cavs went 0-3 on their road trip, even after they dropped their fourth game in the last five, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue was upbeat.

“We’re in good shape,” Lue said after a 104-101 loss to the Utah Jazz. “I like where we [are] at the end of 2017. We’ll be fine.”

That was in direct contrast to LeBron James, who bluntly said, “This trip was trash.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

These are the glory days for Cleveland sports fans

Author: Zack Meisel

Publication: The Athletic

Three or four times a day, Paul Keen refreshes his browser tab and scrolls through the latest entries on his favorite forums. He’ll catch up on any post he might have missed and he’ll occasionally contribute to the conversations.

There is never a shortage of Browns topics to discuss. Keen, who resides in England, lives and breathes the stuff. He’ll rant about Hue Jackson’s excuses. He’ll question Jimmy Haslam’s leadership tactics. He’ll call off work and consume a few craft beers during the first round of the NFL Draft. He’ll trek to Cleveland once a year to catch a game.

“We deliberately go at the start of the season,” he said, “because hope springs eternal and everybody is a little more positive.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

