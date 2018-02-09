Daily News - February 9, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers no longer knocking on death's door

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Give the Cleveland Cavaliers credit for recognizing the obvious -- and doing something bold to attempt to fix it.

After making three trades involving 10 players, Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman proved he's been observing the same games as the fans.

Altman talked about how "We were really worried that what was happening on the floor and our culture in the building ... we were marching a slow death." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dwyane Wade thanks Cavaliers organization, fans and teammates; Koby Altman explains reasoning behind trade

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Veteran Dwyane Wade was part of the Cleveland Cavaliers' roster overhaul Thursday afternoon, traded back to the Miami Heat for a protected second-round pick in 2024 during what Wade called an "eventful day."

"We're definitely happy to be home," Wade said in a video posted to his Twitter account early Friday morning. "Thank you to the Cleveland Cavaliers fan base, thank you to the organization and the players that accepted me with open arms."

A few months ago, Wade received a buyout from the Chicago Bulls, choosing to reunite with his best friend and former teammate LeBron James, as the two tried to rekindle the magic from their Miami days. There were some moments, as the duo known as "peanut butter and jelly" flashed that unique on-court chemistry. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Nance Jr. was 'in borderline tears' of joy after learning of trade to Cavaliers

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Every player has a different reaction when learning of a trade.

For Larry Nance Jr., an Akron native, that career-changing phone call with Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman on Thursday afternoon led to an outpouring of emotions.

"How cool is it for him to come home? The kid was in borderline tears when I called him today," Altman said during a conference call to recap his watershed moment as GM. "He's ecstatic to be a part of it." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

