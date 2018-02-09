Daily News - February 9, 2018
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Cleveland Cavaliers no longer knocking on death's door
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Give the Cleveland Cavaliers credit for recognizing the obvious -- and doing something bold to attempt to fix it.
After making three trades involving 10 players, Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman proved he's been observing the same games as the fans.
Altman talked about how "We were really worried that what was happening on the floor and our culture in the building ... we were marching a slow death." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Dwyane Wade thanks Cavaliers organization, fans and teammates; Koby Altman explains reasoning behind trade
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Veteran Dwyane Wade was part of the Cleveland Cavaliers' roster overhaul Thursday afternoon, traded back to the Miami Heat for a protected second-round pick in 2024 during what Wade called an "eventful day."
"We're definitely happy to be home," Wade said in a video posted to his Twitter account early Friday morning. "Thank you to the Cleveland Cavaliers fan base, thank you to the organization and the players that accepted me with open arms."
A few months ago, Wade received a buyout from the Chicago Bulls, choosing to reunite with his best friend and former teammate LeBron James, as the two tried to rekindle the magic from their Miami days. There were some moments, as the duo known as "peanut butter and jelly" flashed that unique on-court chemistry. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Larry Nance Jr. was 'in borderline tears' of joy after learning of trade to Cavaliers
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Every player has a different reaction when learning of a trade.
For Larry Nance Jr., an Akron native, that career-changing phone call with Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman on Thursday afternoon led to an outpouring of emotions.
"How cool is it for him to come home? The kid was in borderline tears when I called him today," Altman said during a conference call to recap his watershed moment as GM. "He's ecstatic to be a part of it." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (2/9) Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks, Game 54 preview and listings Cleveland.com
- (2/9) Cleveland Cavaliers are contenders again after Koby Altman transforms roster Cleveland.com
- (2/9) Cavaliers trade Isaiah Thomas to Lakers for Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Cleveland.com
- (2/9) Cleveland Cavaliers: A daring roster makeover, without misfit Thomas Cleveland.com
- (2/9) With Larry Nance Jr. trade to Cavs, the family is back together Cleveland.com
- (2/9) Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: What a day, 3 deals involving 10 players! Cleveland.com
- (2/9) Cavaliers GM Koby Altman: Adding Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. a 'reflection of our continuing commitment' Cleveland.com
- (2/9) Win now and keep LeBron James? NBA source says Cavaliers' trades a 'win-win' Cleveland.com
- (2/9) Cavs roster purge is a bold stroke with the future in mind Cleveland.com
- (2/9) Loving Cleveland Cavaliers trade with L.A. Lakers Cleveland.com
- (2/9) Cavaliers trade Dwyane Wade, LeBron James' best friend, back to Miami Heat Cleveland.com
- (2/9) Cavaliers acquire George Hill, Rodney Hood in three-team deal Cleveland.com
- (2/9) Cavaliers trade Isaiah Thomas to Lakers for Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Cleveland.com
- (2/9) Cavs Deal Big At Deadline, Retool The Roster Cavs.com
- (2/9) By the Numbers: Throwback Thursday Edition Cavs.com
- (2/9) #CavsHawks Game Preview - February 9, 2018 Cavs.com
- (2/9) Cavs overhaul roster with three trades; team gives up on Isaiah Thomas, acquires Larry Nance Jr. Akron Beacon Journal
- (2/9) With roster-transforming trades, Cavaliers tell LeBron James they don’t want his homecoming to end Akron Beacon Journal
- (2/9) The Cavaliers needed a culture change, and Altman delivered News-Herald
- (2/9) Cavaliers overhaul roster ahead of trade deadline News-Herald
- (2/9) Dwyane Wade on returning to Heat: ‘I can’t wait to get back to my environment’ News-Herald
- (2/9) Roster blowup may provide fireworks the rest of the season Medina-Gazette
- (2/9) Cavaliers shake up roster with trades Chronicle-Telegram
- (2/9) Behind the thinking: GM Koby Altman on the Cavs' wild day The Athletic
- (2/9) Analysis: How do these new Cavaliers fit into this year's puzzle? The Athletic
- (2/9) Dan Gilbert and Koby Altman answer the critics with Cavs trade deadline overhaul The Athletic
- (2/9) Analysis: In dizzying makeover, GM Koby Altman looks to halt Cavs' The Athletic
- (2/9) Major roster makeover jolts Cavaliers, NBA, but is it enough? The Athletic
- (2/9) Forbes says Cavs are worth $1.325 billion and are sixth in NBA revenue rankings Crain's Cleveland
- (2/9) Projecting Cavs New Starting Lineup 92.3 The Fan
- (2/9) Cavs Pull Off 3-Team Deal To Add Rodney Hood, George Hill; Trade Dwyane Wade To Miami 92.3 The Fan
- (2/9) Cavs Acquire Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson From Lakers For Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye, 2018 Pick 92.3 The Fan
- (2/9) Through bleary eyes, Cavs’ GM likes what he sees again Amico Hoops
- (2/9) Cavs acquire Hood, Hill in three-team deal Amico Hoops
- (2/9) Cavs land Nance Jr., Clarkson from LA for IT, Frye Amico Hoops
- (2/9) Altman, Gilbert reshape Cavs for playoff run Cleveland Jewish News
- (2/9) Unwilling to stand pat, Cleveland Cavaliers rebuild roster on fly to avert 'slow death' NBA.com
- (2/9) Koby Altman says deadline deals addressed Cavs' 'culture' issues ESPN.com
- (2/9) Cavaliers make several moves at the deadline to save chances to realize high expectations ESPN.com
- (2/9) Trade grades: Why the Dwyane Wade deal is a win-win ESPN.com
- (2/9) Best, worst and most surprising moves at a wild trade deadline ESPN.com
- (2/9) Trade grades: Can Cavs compete for title after getting Hill and Hood? ESPN.com
- (2/9) Cavaliers Dealing Isaiah Thomas to Lakers and Dwyane Wade to Heat in Radical Restructuring New York Times
- (2/9) Why NBA scout is a big fan of Cavaliers’ reconstruction NY Post
- (2/9) Biggest Winners and Losers From a Wild NBA Trade Deadline SI.com
- (2/9) Will the Cavs' Dramatic Overhaul Save Their Season? SI.com
- (2/9) Five Takeaways From the Madness of the NBA Trade Deadline SI.com
- (2/9) Koby Altman: Cavs 'were marching a slow death' before trades Sporting News
- (2/9) NBA trade deadline roundup: Cavaliers dominate headlines, clean out bench Sporting News
- (2/9) Cavs’ big deadline day gives LeBron James the one thing he needed: a fighting chance Yahoo Sports
- (2/9) Isaiah Thomas is off to L.A. because the Cavs don't want LeBron James to leave Yahoo Sports
- (2/9) Cavaliers trade Isaiah Thomas, pick to Lakers for Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr. USA Today
- (2/9) Cavaliers trade for Utah's Rodney Hood, Sacramento's George Hill in three-team deal USA Today
- (2/9) NBA Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: It’s a good day to be LeBron Pro Basketball Talk
- (2/9) Cavaliers trade Dwyane Wade (to Heat!), Jae Crowder (to Utah), get Rodney Hood and George Hill Pro Basketball Talk
- (2/9) Cavaliers trade Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to Lakers for Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson Pro Basketball Talk
- (2/9) Cavs' Roster Purge Aimed Toward Life With, and Without, LeBron James Bleacher Report
- (2/9) JR Smith Not Traded by Cavaliers Amid Cleveland's Deadline Shake-Up Bleacher Report
- (2/9) The Cavs Fixed Some Big Problems. Will It Be Enough? FiveThirtyEight
- (2/9) The Cavaliers won the trade deadline, and have emerged as a legit NBA finals contender again Washington Post