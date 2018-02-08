Daily News - February 8, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cedi Osman's re-emergence first sign of Cavaliers' changes at trade deadline

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Whether the Cavaliers make a trade Thursday or they don't, they're going to look different the next time they play.

The first sign of that came in Wednesday's 140-138 overtime win over Minnesota. Rookie Cedi Osman played 21 minutes, scoring nine points with four rebounds. He hadn't logged more than seven minutes in any game since Jan. 12.

While a case could be made that there was room in coach Tyronn Lue's rotation to play Osman Wednesday because Dwyane Wade was resting on the second night of back-to-back games, Lue wants to play Osman. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James shows again why he's worth all the drama: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert wasn't in his usual seat for Wednesday's riveting game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Neither was general manager Koby Altman, who was hunkered down, likely alongside executive Brock Aller, attempting to figure out the best approach on the eve of the NBA trade deadline.

If there was any internal debate going into the night about whether to push the chips to the center of the table and gamble on this group of dysfunctional Cavaliers, LeBron James might've helped settle it. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaiah Thomas doesn't want Cavaliers to trade him, acknowledges rocky start in Cleveland

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Isaiah Thomas said he is not hoping he's traded from the Cavaliers by Thursday's 3 p.m. deadline, while acknowledging the rocky start to his tenure here.

"I'm tired of being traded," Thomas said, after the Cavs stunned Minnesota, 140-138 in overtime. "That's not a good thing, but, I just want to be where I'm wanted. I like it here. It hasn't been as planned, but I definitely want to be here. We definitely have a real chance to win an NBA championship and I want to be a part of that."

Thomas' name hasn't come up in any specific trade rumors. Per sources, the Cavs have shopped J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert, Tristan Thompson, and Channing Frye over the past several days. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: