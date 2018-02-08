Daily News - February 8, 2018
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Cedi Osman's re-emergence first sign of Cavaliers' changes at trade deadline
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Whether the Cavaliers make a trade Thursday or they don't, they're going to look different the next time they play.
The first sign of that came in Wednesday's 140-138 overtime win over Minnesota. Rookie Cedi Osman played 21 minutes, scoring nine points with four rebounds. He hadn't logged more than seven minutes in any game since Jan. 12.
While a case could be made that there was room in coach Tyronn Lue's rotation to play Osman Wednesday because Dwyane Wade was resting on the second night of back-to-back games, Lue wants to play Osman. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James shows again why he's worth all the drama: Chris Fedor
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert wasn't in his usual seat for Wednesday's riveting game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Neither was general manager Koby Altman, who was hunkered down, likely alongside executive Brock Aller, attempting to figure out the best approach on the eve of the NBA trade deadline.
If there was any internal debate going into the night about whether to push the chips to the center of the table and gamble on this group of dysfunctional Cavaliers, LeBron James might've helped settle it. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Isaiah Thomas doesn't want Cavaliers to trade him, acknowledges rocky start in Cleveland
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Isaiah Thomas said he is not hoping he's traded from the Cavaliers by Thursday's 3 p.m. deadline, while acknowledging the rocky start to his tenure here.
"I'm tired of being traded," Thomas said, after the Cavs stunned Minnesota, 140-138 in overtime. "That's not a good thing, but, I just want to be where I'm wanted. I like it here. It hasn't been as planned, but I definitely want to be here. We definitely have a real chance to win an NBA championship and I want to be a part of that."
Thomas' name hasn't come up in any specific trade rumors. Per sources, the Cavs have shopped J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert, Tristan Thompson, and Channing Frye over the past several days. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (2/8) LeBron James' buzzer beater lifts Cavaliers over Minnesota, 140-138, in overtime Cleveland.com
- (2/8) Tyronn Lue denies Isaiah Thomas' claim that Cavaliers don't make in-game adjustments Cleveland.com
- (2/8) NBA Trade Rumors and Updates: Lou Williams unavailable to Cavaliers and rest of league? Cleveland.com
- (2/8) Derrick Rose could make over $20 million from Adidas this year Cleveland.com
- (2/8) LeBron's Buzzer-Beater Caps OT Thriller Over Minnesota Cavs.com
- (2/8) Marla’s 44 shots from beyond the arc on LeBron’s ‘special’ night, Cedi’s energy and the trade deadline Akron Beacon Journal
- (2/8) Cavaliers notebook: Coach Tyronn Lue disputes Isaiah Thomas’ claim that Cavs make no adjustments Akron Beacon Journal
- (2/8) Cavaliers 140, Timberwolves 138 (OT): Cavs summon their pride, stun Timberwolves on LeBron James’ buzzer-beater Akron Beacon Journal
- (2/8) LeBron James’ jumper lifts Cavs over Timberwolves, 140-138, in OT News-Herald
- (2/8) Cavs set egos aside to beat Timberwolves | Jeff Schudel News-Herald
- (2/8) NBA trade deadline: Can Cavaliers find a deal to make a difference? News-Herald
- (2/8) Cavs 140, Timberwolves 138 (OT): LeBron hits game-winning shot to bring much-needed win Medina-Gazette
- (2/8) Commentary: Are Cavs suffering from a case of LeBron fatigue? Medina-Gazette
- (2/8) Cavaliers top Timberwolves 140-138 in overtime thriller Lake County Sentinel
- (2/8) Trade Winds: Isaiah Thomas Wants To Stay, J.R. Smith Too As Deadline Looms 92.3 The Fan
- (2/8) LeBron Reminds Us Again Of His Greatness, Beats Buzzer In OT And Breathes Life Into Cavs 92.3 The Fan
- (2/8) Osman gets a chance, comes through in a big way for Cavs Amico Hoops
- (2/8) Clippers’ Jordan still tops Cavs’ wish list Amico Hoops
- (2/8) Jeff Green finally learns how long his heart was stopped for life-saving surgery at Cleveland Clinic Channel 19 News
- (2/8) Cavs' Isaiah Thomas: 'I'm tired of being traded. ... I like it here' ESPN.com
- (2/8) Cavaliers rookie Cedi Osman draws strong praise, promise of increased playing time after strong effort ESPN.com
- (2/8) LeBron James' buzzer-beater caps Cavs' wild win over Wolves ESPN.com
- (2/8) Cavs' Tyronn Lue: Isaiah Thomas' critique of adjustments 'not true' ESPN.com
- (2/8) The Cavs desperately needed a win, so LeBron went and took one Yahoo Sports
- (2/8) Cavs' Isaiah Thomas: 'I just want to be where I'm wanted' Yahoo Sports